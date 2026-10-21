Rejlers AB: Rejlers signs new framework agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration for inspection of telecom infrastructure

Rejlers has signed a new framework agreement with the Swedish Transport Administration that covers inspections of radio base stations throughout Sweden. The assignment involves a broadening of the existing collaboration with the Swedish Transport Administration.

The framework agreement covers technical inspections of the physical infrastructure of radio base stations, including masts, towers and associated facilities. The framework agreement runs for two years with 3 option years (1+1+1). The assignment is nationwide and will be carried out on an ongoing basis as needed. The aim is to ensure a good overview of the condition of the facilities and create a basis for long-term and well-functioning maintenance.

Rejlers already has an extensive collaboration with the Swedish Transport Administration in areas such as railways and infrastructure. The new framework agreement means that the collaboration is now being expanded with an additional area of expertise, where Rejlers can benefit from its long experience of technical inspections in the telecom industry.

"We have extensive experience of inspecting telecom infrastructure for operators around Sweden. To now be able to use that expertise in a new context together with the Swedish Transport Administration is very positive. It also shows the strength of Rejlers' broad offering, where we can combine specialist knowledge from different parts of the business to meet our customers' needs", says Maria Åhlberg, Business Manager at Rejlers.

For further information contact:

Jonas Böös, Head of division Connected Energy, Rejlers Sweden, +46 70 274 68 16, jonas.boos@rejlers.se

Malin Sparf Rydberg, Director of Communications, Rejlers Group, +46 70 477 17 00, malin.rydberg@rejlers.se

About Rejlers

Rejlers is a leading engineering consultancy with operations in Sweden, Finland, Norway and the United Arab Emirates. We are 3,600 experts with cutting-edge expertise in energy, industry, buildings, infrastructure and defence. Rejlers acts as a catalyst for sustainable transformation and we help our clients meet the challenges of the future. The vision "Home of the Learning Minds" guides the entire Group. In 2025, Rejlers had a turnover of 4.7 billion SEK. Its class B share is listed on Mid Cap, Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information visit www.rejlers.com