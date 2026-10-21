Vimian Group AB: Vimian expands its surgical offering through the acquisition of Norfolk Medical Products

Vimian Group AB (publ) has signed an agreement to acquire Norfolk Medical Products, Inc. ("Norfolk"), a leading niche provider of implants and consumables for veterinary soft tissue surgery in the US. Norfolk had revenues of around USD 6.9 million for the twelve months ending August 2026.

Norfolk is a family-owned company founded in 1981, in Chicago, US. The company has grown to become one of the leading veterinary-specific providers of soft tissue surgery products specialising in implantable solutions for long-term or chronic interventions, including vascular access ports and products for urinary, pulmonary and fluid-management procedures. The products are produced in Norfolk's own facility and sold directly to veterinary clinics in the US and via international distributors in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Training and education of veterinarians in close collaboration with leading specialists forms a core part of the operating model.

"The acquisition of Norfolk marks our entrance into specialised soft tissue surgery, an attractive niche within veterinary surgery. Norfolk has a unique and fast-growing portfolio that is complementary to our existing surgical offering, and we look forward to working together with the team to leverage cross-sales opportunities and accelerate veterinary education", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO of Vimian.

Norfolk will be integrated into Vimian's MedTech segment.

"We have been close partners of Vimian's MedTech segment for many years. Joining Vimian is the natural next step in bringing our products to more specialists and patients around the world and help improve animal health", says Jordan Dalton, owner and President of Norfolk.

The acquisition of Norfolk is expected to be completed on or around 2 November and is financed with available funds. The acquisition is expected to have a marginal impact on Vimian's earnings per share in the 2026 financial year.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg

Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability

maria.tullberg@vimian.com

+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches veterinary clinics and laboratories in over 80 markets, has 1,300 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 425 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.