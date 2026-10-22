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VI

WKN: A3CSG7 | ISIN: SE0015961982 | Ticker-Symbol: 0V0
Frankfurt
22.10.26 | 08:05
3,395 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIMIAN GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIMIAN GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,5053,62509:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 07:45 Uhr
122 Leser
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Vimian Group AB: Vimian's Interim Report for the third quarter of 2026

Continued strong performance

  • Revenue increased by 15 per cent to EUR 120.3m (104.3) with organic growth of 11 per cent
  • Adjusted EBITA increased 14 per cent to EUR 29.2m (25.5) corresponding to a margin of 24.3 per cent (24.5)
  • Operating profit (EBIT) of EUR 20.5m (17.5)
  • Profit for the period of EUR 9.3m (6.8) and earnings per share before and after dilution EUR 0.02 (0.01)
  • Cash flow from operating activities of EUR 22.6m (10.8)

"Vimian delivered another quarter with double-digit organic revenue growth and strong earnings growth. Total revenues grew 15 per cent to EUR 120.3 million with organic growth of 11 per cent. Our business continues to outperform the overall animal health market, reflecting the strength of our strategy with focus on attractive market niches, a strong brand portfolio and disciplined execution of our teams in an entrepreneurial organisation", says Alireza Tajbakhsh, CEO Vimian, and continues:

"Adjusted EBITA grew 14 per cent to EUR 29.2 million at a margin of 24.3 per cent. We delivered strong earnings growth in all four segments, and after the end of the quarter we signed the acquisition of Norfolk Medical Products, expanding our offering into specialised soft tissue surgery."

A telephone and webcast will be held for investors, analysts, and media, today at 09.00 (CET). The conference will be held in English and include a question-and-answer session.

To attend the telephone conference:
Dial-in number to the teleconference will be received by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the telephone conference.
https://events.inderes.com/vimian-group/q3-report-2026/dial-in

To attend the webcast:
Link: https://events.inderes.com/vimian-group/q3-report-2026

Related presentation materials will be available on Vimian's website (https://vimian.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/) ahead of the telephone and web conference.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg
Head of IR, Communications & Sustainability
maria.tullberg@vimian.com
+46 73 626 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. At Vimian, we believe that every animal deserves the best available care. We bring pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market's most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches veterinary clinics and laboratories in over 80 markets, has 1,300 employees and annual revenues of approximately EUR 425 million. For more information, please visit: www.vimian.com.

This information is information that Vimian Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-10-22 07:45 CEST.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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