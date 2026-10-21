Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 21-Oct-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 21/10/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Atlas Funding 2026-2 PLC Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/06/2068; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like XS3487811XXX -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/06/2068; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like XS3487811XXX -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/06/2068; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like XS3487811XXX -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/06/2068; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like XS3487811XXX -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/06/2068; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like XS3487811XXX -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class X1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/06/2068; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like XS3487811XXX -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Class X2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 20/06/2068; Debt and fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each debt-like XS3487812XXX -- and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Issuer Name: Investec Bank PLC 4.250% Senior Notes due 21/10/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3531986XXX -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Conditional Coupon Autocallable Barrier Redemption Notes Securitised linked to a Basket of Indices due 21/10/2032; fully paid; derivatives XS3379182XXX -- (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: The Toronto-Dominion Bank 3.9695% Series CBL85 Covered Bonds due 21/10/2042; fully paid; Debt and (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3544799XXX -- multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Market Oversight at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 446927 EQS News ID: 2419008 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2419008&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)