From ESS News Chinese solar and energy storage manufacturer Hoymiles has unveiled a new commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage system with capacities starting at 2 MWh, higher than those typically offered in the segment. The new HoyUltra 2,000M is available in 15 configurations, with storage capacities ranging from 2 MWh to 2.61 MWh. Rated AC output ranges from 500 kW to 1.25 MW, with configurations supporting AC voltages of 380/400 V, 690 V, and 800 V. The system uses 314 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells from an undisclosed supplier. "As C&I energy storage projects become more diverse, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...