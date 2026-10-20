Katahdin Trust Company: Katahdin Bankshares Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

HOULTON, Maine, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust, today reported third-quarter 2026 net income of $3.3 million, or $1.04 per common share, up approximately 35.7% from $2.4 million, or $0.76 per share, in the prior quarter and 23.2% from $2.7 million, or $0.84 per share, in the third quarter of 2025.

Loans totaled $946.9 million at quarter-end, up 11.3% from a year earlier. Deposits reached $1.01 billion, up $78.8 million year over year. Total assets reached $1.18 billion.

"Our third-quarter results reflect continued momentum in earnings and balance sheet growth," said Jon J. Prescott, President and Chief Executive Officer of Katahdin Trust. "We remain focused on serving our customers and building long-term value for our shareholders."

For more information or to view the Bank's latest quarterly financial report, visit KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations/Financial-Reports.

About Katahdin Bankshares Corp.

Katahdin Bankshares Corp. is the parent company of Katahdin Trust, a community bank founded in 1918 and headquartered in Houlton, Maine. Katahdin Trust operates 16 locations and had approximately $1.18 billion in assets as of September 30, 2026. Katahdin Bankshares Corp. common stock is quoted on the OTCQX Market under the symbol KTHN. Learn more at www.katahdintrust.com.

SOURCE Katahdin Trust Company