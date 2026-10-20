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WKN: A1J0SW | ISIN: US57686G1058 | Ticker-Symbol: 68M
Tradegate
20.10.26 | 20:16
214,00 Euro
+0,94 % +2,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
MATSON INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MATSON INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
210,00214,0010:51
210,00214,0010:42
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 22:10 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Matson, Inc.: Matson Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.38 Per Share

HONOLULU, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Matson, Inc. (NYSE: MATX), a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, has declared a fourth quarter dividend of $0.38 per common share. The dividend will be paid on December 3, 2026 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 5, 2026.

About the Company
Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline of ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, which includes cargo from other Asia origins, provides services to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Alaska to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America and Asia. Its integrated logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, supply chain management, and freight forwarding to Alaska. Additional information about the Company is available at www.matson.com.

SOURCE Matson, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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