Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gewinnsprung und Milliardenmarkt im Rücken - 40 Mio. USD Auftragsbestand durch Methan-Altlasten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
EL

WKN: A0DNDJ | ISIN: US29472R1086 | Ticker-Symbol: MHV
Tradegate
16.10.26 | 09:30
53,00 Euro
-4,50 % -2,50
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUITY LIFESTYLE PROPERTIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,5056,0010:50
54,5055,5010:40
PR Newswire
20.10.2026 22:16 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Gains in Occupied Sites Support Continued Strong Performance
Preliminary 2027 Rent Growth Assumptions

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS) (referred to herein as "we," "us," and "our") today announced results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026. All per share results are reported on a fully diluted basis unless otherwise noted.









FINANCIAL RESULTS








($ in millions, except per share data)

Quarters Ended September 30,


2026


2025


$ Change


% Change(1)

Net Income per Common Share (2)

$ 0.45


$ 0.50


$ (0.05)


(11.1) %

Funds from Operations ("FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit (2)

$ 0.72


$ 0.77


$ (0.05)


(6.1) %

Normalized Funds from Operations ("Normalized FFO") per Common Share and OP Unit

$ 0.79


$ 0.75


$ 0.04


4.6 %










Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


$ Change


% Change(1)

Net Income per Common Share (2)

$ 1.50


$ 1.49


$ 0.01


0.6 %

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit (2)

$ 2.32


$ 2.29


$ 0.03


1.3 %

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit

$ 2.36


$ 2.27


$ 0.09


4.0 %








1.

Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.

2.

Includes a $12.1 million deferred tax valuation allowance recorded during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Operations Update

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 was $0.79, representing a 4.6% increase compared to the same period in 2025, consistent with the midpoint of our previous guidance range of $0.76 to $0.82. Core property operating revenues increased 4.4%, Core property operating expenses, excluding property management, increased 1.3% and Core income from property operations, excluding property management, increased 6.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, each as compared to the same period in 2025. Normalized FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was $2.36 per Common Share and OP Unit, representing a 4.0% increase compared to the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Core property operating revenues increased 4.3%, Core property operating expenses, excluding property management, increased 2.0% and Core income from property operations, excluding property management, increased 6.0%, each as compared to the same period in 2025.

MH

Core MH base rental income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 increased 5.7% compared to the same period in 2025, which is 0.1% higher than the midpoint of our previous guidance range. Occupied sites increased by 99 and new and used home sales totaled 244 during the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Core MH base rental income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased 5.7% compared to the same period in 2025. Occupied sites increased by 166 and new and used home sales totaled 707 during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

RV and Marina

Core RV and marina base rental income for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 increased 2.1% compared to the same period in 2025, which is 0.4% higher than the midpoint of our previous guidance range. Core RV and marina annual base rental income increased 5.3% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Core annual membership subscriptions for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 increased 8.4% compared to the same period in 2025.

Core RV and marina base rental income for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased 0.8% compared to the same period in 2025. Core RV and marina annual base rental income increased 5.0% for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 compared to the same period in 2025. Core annual membership subscriptions for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased 10.2% as compared to the same period in 2025.

In aggregate, Core RV and marina annual base rental income and annual membership subscriptions for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026 increased by 5.8% and 5.9%, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2025.

Property Operating Expenses

Core property operating expenses, excluding property management, for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 increased 1.3% compared to the same period in 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Core property operating expenses, excluding property management, increased 2.0% compared to the same period in 2025.

Preliminary 2027 Rent Growth Assumptions (1)

  • Our preliminary 2027 Core MH base rent income growth assumption is approximately 5.1%.
  • Our preliminary 2027 Core RV annual rent income growth assumption is approximately 4.7%.







1.

The preliminary 2027 rent growth assumptions reflect management's best estimate of the most likely outcome based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions. See Forward-Looking Statements in this news release for factors impacting our preliminary 2027 rent growth assumptions. By October month-end, we anticipate sending 2027 rent increase notices to approximately 50% of our MH residents. We have set RV annual rates for more than 95% of our annual sites. These increases will take effect at the start of the 2026/27 winter season or the start of the 2027 summer season, as applicable. Our rent growth assumptions do not include contribution from incremental sites that may be occupied in 2027.

Guidance Update

Fourth quarter and full year 2026 guidance presented below represent management's estimate of a range of possible outcomes. The midpoint of the ranges reflect management's estimate of the most likely outcome based on our current view of existing market conditions and assumptions. Full year 2026 guidance ranges, including Core portfolio growth rate ranges, have been narrowed to reflect actual results for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, leaving only fourth quarter results subject to estimate. Actual results could vary materially from management's estimate if any of our assumptions are incorrect. See Forward-Looking Statements in this news release for factors impacting our 2026 guidance assumptions. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the Supplemental Financial Information for additional information.

($ in millions, except per share data)





2026






Fourth Quarter


Full Year

Net Income per Common Share





$0.50 to $0.56


$2.00 to $2.06

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit





$0.78 to $0.84


$3.11 to $3.17

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit





$0.78 to $0.84


$3.15 to $3.21










2025 Actual


2026 Growth Rates

Core Portfolio:

Fourth Quarter


Full Year


Fourth Quarter


Full Year

MH base rental income

$ 189.9


$ 748.6


5.4% to 6.0%


5.4% to 6.0%

RV and marina base rental income (1)

$ 99.0


$ 427.5


2.5% to 3.1%


0.9% to 1.5%

Property operating revenues

$ 347.2


$ 1,405.6


4.1% to 4.7%


4.0% to 4.6%

Property operating expenses, excluding property management

$ 136.4


$ 583.5


1.5% to 2.1%


1.6% to 2.2%

Income from property operations, excluding property management

$ 210.8


$ 822.2


5.7% to 6.3%


5.7% to 6.3%














2026 Full Year

Non-Core Income from property operations, excluding property management





$8.3 to $12.3

Property management and general administrative





$118.9 to $124.9

Interest and related amortization





$134.5 to $140.5

Full Year 2026 Guidance Update Compared to Prior 2026 Guidance (2)



Prior Full Year 2026
Guidance Midpoint (2)


Updated Full Year 2026
Guidance Midpoint

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit

$3.18


$3.18





Core Portfolio Growth Rates:




MH base rental income

5.7 %


5.7 %

RV and marina base rental income (1)

1.6 %


1.2 %

Property operating revenues

4.4 %


4.3 %

Property operating expenses, excluding property management

2.1 %


1.9 %

Income from property operations, excluding property management

6.0 %


6.0 %








1.

Core RV and marina annual base rental income represents approximately 82.8% and 75.8% of fourth quarter 2026 and full year 2026 RV and marina base rental income guidance, respectively. Core RV and marina annual base rental income fourth quarter 2026 growth rate range is 4.9% to 5.5% and the full year 2026 growth rate range is 4.7% to 5.3%. Our guidance provided on July 22, 2026 factored in a Core RV and marina annual base rental income growth rate range of 4.3% to 5.3% for full year 2026.

2.

Prior guidance issued on July 22, 2026.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with headquarters in Chicago. As of September 30, 2026, we own or have an interest in 453 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 173,623 sites.

For additional information, please contact our Investor Relations Department at (800) 247-5279 or at [email protected] .

Conference Call

A live audio webcast of our conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Please visit the Investor Relations section at www.equitylifestyleproperties.com for the link. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks at this site.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "assumption," "intend," "may be" and "will be" and similar words or phrases, or the negative thereof, unless the context requires otherwise, are intended to identify forward-looking statements and may include, without limitation, information regarding our expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future, and the expected effect of our acquisitions. Forward-looking statements, including our guidance concerning Net Income, FFO and Normalized FFO per share data, and certain growth rates, by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in a forward-looking statement due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to the following: (i) the mix of site usage within the portfolio; (ii) yield management on our short-term resort and marina sites; (iii) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (iv) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (v) occupancy changes; (vi) our ability to attract and retain membership customers; (vii) change in customer demand regarding travel and outdoor vacation destinations; (viii) our ability to manage expenses in an inflationary environment, including the impact of changes in tariffs, as well as costs associated with supply chain disruptions; (ix) changes in debt service and interest rates; (x) our ability to integrate and operate recent acquisitions in accordance with our estimates; (xi) our ability to execute expansion/development opportunities in the face of changes impacting the supply chain or labor markets; (xii) completion of pending transactions in their entirety and on assumed schedule; (xiii) our ability to attract and retain property employees, particularly seasonal employees; (xiv) ongoing legal matters and related fees; (xv) costs to clean up and restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (xvi) the potential impact of material weaknesses, if any, in our internal control over financial reporting. For further information on these and other factors that could impact us and the statements contained herein, refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Forward-Looking Statements" sections in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and beliefs about future events. As with any projection or forecast, these statements are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. We are under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter our forward-looking statements whether as a result of such changes, new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Supplemental Financial Information

Financial Highlights (1)(2)


(In millions, except Common Shares and OP Units outstanding and per share and ratio data, unaudited)



As of and for the Quarters Ended


Sep 30,
2026

June 30,
2026

Mar 31,
2026

Dec 31,
2025

Sep 30,
2025

Operating Information






Total revenues

$ 409.9

$ 397.8

$ 397.6

$ 373.9

$ 393.3

Consolidated net income

$ 89.3

$ 99.5

$ 111.5

$ 103.8

$ 100.4

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$ 86.4

$ 96.3

$ 107.9

$ 100.5

$ 97.1

Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 192.5

$ 182.6

$ 201.1

$ 189.6

$ 183.3

FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$ 144.7

$ 154.5

$ 166.1

$ 156.7

$ 154.1

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$ 157.4

$ 148.3

$ 167.3

$ 157.6

$ 150.5

Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$ 134.4

$ 121.6

$ 149.1

$ 131.7

$ 124.2







Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (In thousands) and Per Share Data






Common Shares and OP Units, end of the period

200,411

200,405

200,377

200,284

200,278

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted

200,250

200,209

200,176

200,162

200,126

Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3)

$ 0.45

$ 0.50

$ 0.56

$ 0.52

$ 0.50

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$ 0.72

$ 0.77

$ 0.83

$ 0.78

$ 0.77

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$ 0.79

$ 0.74

$ 0.84

$ 0.79

$ 0.75

Dividends per Common Share

$ 0.5425

$ 0.5425

$ 0.5425

$ 0.5150

$ 0.5150







Balance Sheet






Total assets

$ 5,765

$ 5,801

$ 5,749

$ 5,745

$ 5,747

Total liabilities

$ 3,959

$ 3,984

$ 3,928

$ 3,931

$ 3,935







Market Capitalization






Total debt (4)

$ 3,329

$ 3,336

$ 3,314

$ 3,346

$ 3,302

Total market capitalization (5)

$ 15,019

$ 16,252

$ 15,822

$ 15,485

$ 15,459







Ratios






Total debt / total market capitalization

22.2 %

20.5 %

20.9 %

21.6 %

21.4 %

Total debt / Adjusted EBITDAre(6)

4.3

4.4

4.5

4.5

4.5

Interest coverage (7)

5.7

5.6

5.6

5.7

5.8

Fixed charges (8)

5.6

5.6

5.6

5.7

5.7








1.

See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations at the end of the Supplemental Financial Information for definitions of fixed charges, FFO, Normalized FFO, FAD, Income from property operations excluding property management, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and a reconciliation of Consolidated net income to Income from property operations.

2.

See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to Non-GAAP financial measures FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.

3.

Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

4.

Excludes Deferred financing costs, net of approximately $21.7 million as of September 30, 2026.

5.

See page 14 for the calculation of market capitalization as of September 30, 2026.

6.

Calculated using trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre.

7.

Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the interest expense incurred during the same period.

8.

Calculated by dividing trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.

Consolidated Balance Sheets


(In thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2026


December 31, 2025


(unaudited)



Assets




Investment in real estate:




Land

$ 2,104,661


$ 2,088,174

Land improvements

4,970,718


4,784,223

Buildings and other depreciable property

1,408,004


1,306,317


8,483,383


8,178,714

Accumulated depreciation

(2,995,030)


(2,838,344)

Net investment in real estate

5,488,353


5,340,370

Cash and restricted cash

24,334


26,132

Notes receivable, net

28,403


93,358

Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures

40,202


85,041

Deferred commission expense

57,119


58,149

Other assets, net

126,595


142,343

Total Assets

$ 5,765,006


$ 5,745,393





Liabilities and Equity




Liabilities:




Mortgage notes payable, net

$ 2,731,331


$ 2,779,158

Term loans, net

438,067


437,455

Unsecured line of credit

138,000


105,000

Accounts payable and other liabilities

192,124


152,536

Deferred membership revenue

213,644


221,498

Accrued interest payable

10,971


11,333

Rents and other customer payments received in advance and security deposits

126,005


120,441

Distributions payable

108,723


103,146

Total Liabilities

3,958,865


3,930,567

Equity:




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026
and December 31, 2025; none issued and outstanding

-


-

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 600,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026
and December 31, 2025; 194,068,205 and 193,835,561 shares issued and outstanding as of
September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

1,989


1,988

Paid-in capital

1,987,638


1,981,540

Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings

(250,120)


(225,045)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

9,351


(2,208)

Total Stockholders' Equity

1,748,858


1,756,275

Non-controlling interests - Common OP Units

57,283


58,551

Total Equity

1,806,141


1,814,826

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 5,765,006


$ 5,745,393

Consolidated Statements of Income


(In thousands, unaudited)



Quarters Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues:








Rental income

$ 344,305


$ 327,437


$ 1,013,781


$ 967,930

Annual membership subscriptions

19,509


17,868


56,627


51,112

Membership upgrade revenue

3,120


3,120


9,360


9,292

Other income

15,337


15,220


44,685


47,248

Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services

24,393


24,927


66,294


68,648

Interest income

1,335


2,770


5,106


7,210

Income from other investments, net

1,904


1,972


9,487


6,074

Total revenues

409,903


393,314


1,205,340


1,157,514









Expenses:








Property operating and maintenance

134,897


133,243


388,204


379,654

Real estate taxes

22,075


20,585


66,001


64,073

Membership sales and marketing

4,817


4,199


13,205


12,192

Property management

21,355


20,277


61,871


61,430

Depreciation and amortization

54,898


52,313


161,671


155,904

Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services

18,016


17,474


48,519


47,642

Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses

7,578


7,186


22,019


20,342

General and administrative (1)

9,573


8,791


32,546


28,485

Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (2)

245


(3,748)


(6,781)


(4,072)

Other expenses (3)

1,181


1,229


3,623


3,674

Interest and related amortization

34,607


33,659


102,076


96,995

Total expenses

309,242


295,208


892,954


866,319

Income before other items

100,661


98,106


312,386


291,195

Gain/(Loss) on sale of real estate and impairment, net

-


31


(507)


(652)

Income tax (expense)/benefit (3)(4)

(12,065)


518


(12,065)


1,144

Equity in income/(loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures

654


1,708


445


6,562

Consolidated net income

89,250


100,363


300,259


298,249









Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units

(2,825)


(3,233)


(9,606)


(12,211)

Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends

-


-


(8)


(8)

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$ 86,425


$ 97,130


$ 290,645


$ 286,030







1.

Includes $0.4 million and $2.4 million related to non-operating legal expenses during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively.

2.

Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 includes debris removal and other costs related to hurricane events of $0.4 million and insurance recovery revenue of $0.2 million. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes debris removal and other costs related to hurricane events of $0.5 million and insurance recovery revenue of $7.3 million, including $7.1 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures.

3.

Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

4.

Includes a $12.1 million deferred tax valuation allowance recorded during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain Non-GAAP measures used by management that we believe are helpful to understand our business. We believe investors should review these Non-GAAP measures along with GAAP net income and cash flows from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, when evaluating an equity REIT's operating performance. Our definitions and calculations of these Non-GAAP financial and operating measures and other terms may differ from the definitions and methodologies used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable. These Non-GAAP financial and operating measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor do they represent cash available to pay distributions and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, determined in accordance with GAAP, as an indication of our financial performance, or to cash flows from operating activities, determined in accordance with GAAP, as a measure of our liquidity, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. For definitions and reconciliations of Non-GAAP measures to our financial statements as prepared under GAAP, refer to both Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures on page 6 and Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations on pages 16-19.

Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)


(In millions, except per share data, unaudited)



Quarter Ended


September 30, 2026

Income from property operations, excluding property management - Core Portfolio (2)

$ 217.5

Income from property operations, excluding property management - Non-Core Portfolio (2)

3.0

Property management and general and administrative

(30.5)

Other income and expenses

2.1

Interest and related amortization

(34.6)

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3)

$ 157.4

Other items (4)

(0.4)

Deferred tax valuation allowance (5)

(12.1)

Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net

(0.2)

FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3)

$ 144.7



FFO per Common Share and OP Unit

$ 0.72

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit

$ 0.79



Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$ 157.4

Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate

(23.0)

FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders (3)

$ 134.4



Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units - Fully Diluted

200.3








1.

See page 6 for a reconciliation of Net income available for Common Stockholders to FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders, Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders and FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders.

2.

See pages 8-9 for details of the Core Portfolio Income from Property Operations, excluding property management. See page 10 for details of the Non-Core Portfolio Income from Property Operations, excluding property management.

3.

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

4.

Represents expenses of $0.4 million related to non-operating legal expenses during the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

5.

Represents a $12.1 million deferred tax valuation allowance recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Financial Measures


(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)



Quarters Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$ 86,425


$ 97,130


$ 290,645


$ 286,030

Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units

2,825


3,233


9,606


12,211

Depreciation and amortization

54,898


52,313


161,671


155,904

Depreciation on unconsolidated joint ventures

600


1,453


2,967


4,250

(Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net

-


(31)


507


652

FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

144,748


154,098


465,396


459,047

Deferred tax valuation allowance (1)

12,065


-


12,065


-

Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net

245


(3,632)


(6,766)


(4,225)

Other items (2)

386


-


2,371


-

Normalized FFO available for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

157,444


150,466


473,066


454,822

Non-revenue producing improvements to real estate

(23,029)


(26,231)


(67,909)


(64,828)

FAD for Common Stock and OP Unit holders

$ 134,415


$ 124,235


$ 405,157


$ 389,994









Net Income per Common Share - Basic

$ 0.45


$ 0.50


$ 1.50


$ 1.49

Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted (3)

$ 0.45


$ 0.50


$ 1.50


$ 1.49









FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic

$ 0.72


$ 0.77


$ 2.33


$ 2.29

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$ 0.72


$ 0.77


$ 2.32


$ 2.29









Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Basic

$ 0.79


$ 0.75


$ 2.36


$ 2.27

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted

$ 0.79


$ 0.75


$ 2.36


$ 2.27









Weighted average Common Shares outstanding - Basic

193,825


193,004


193,743


191,640

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Basic

200,173


200,069


200,154


200,052

Weighted average Common Shares and OP Units outstanding - Fully Diluted

200,250


200,126


200,212


200,098








1.

Represents a $12.1 million deferred tax valuation allowance recorded during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

2.

Represents expenses of $0.4 million and $2.4 million related to non-operating legal expenses during the quarter ended and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively.

3.

Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted is calculated before Income allocated to non-controlling interest - Common OP Units.

Income from Property Operations - Total Portfolio (1)


(In millions, unaudited)



Quarters Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

MH base rental income(2)

$ 198.9


$ 188.2


$ 591.3


$ 559.2

Rental home income (2)

4.0


3.6


11.7


10.5

RV and marina base rental income (2)

120.8


115.4


352.5


343.1

Annual membership subscriptions

19.5


17.9


56.6


51.1

Membership upgrade revenue

3.1


3.1


9.4


9.3

Utility and other income (2)(3)

37.6


36.9


108.0


107.0

Property operating revenues

383.9


365.1


1,129.5


1,080.2









Utility expense

47.3


45.8


130.1


125.3

Payroll

33.2


32.5


94.6


92.6

Repairs and maintenance

28.2


26.7


83.5


79.1

Insurance and other (2)

26.2


28.3


80.6


83.5

Real estate taxes

22.1


20.6


66.0


64.1

Rental home operating and maintenance

1.6


1.4


4.4


3.8

Membership sales and marketing

4.8


4.2


13.2


12.2

Property operating expenses, excluding property management

163.4


159.5


472.4


460.6

Income from property operations, excluding property management

$ 220.5


$ 205.6


$ 657.1


$ 619.6

























RV and marina base rental income:








Annual

$ 86.0


$ 81.3


$ 252.8


$ 239.4

Seasonal

6.1


6.4


38.3


42.8

Transient

28.7


27.7


61.4


60.9

Total RV and marina base rental income

$ 120.8


$ 115.4


$ 352.5


$ 343.1








1.

Excludes property management expenses.

2.

MH base rental income, Rental home income, RV and marina base rental income and Utility income, net of bad debt expense, are presented in Rental income in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3. Bad debt expense is presented in Insurance and other in this table.

3.

Includes approximately $0.9 million and $4.9 million of business interruption income from Hurricane Ian during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.

Income from Property Operations - Core Portfolio (1)


(In millions, unaudited)



Quarters Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Change(2)


2026


2025


Change(2)

MH base rental income

$ 198.6


$ 188.0


5.7 %


$ 590.6


$ 558.7


5.7 %

Rental home income

4.0


3.6


10.4 %


11.6


10.5


10.5 %

RV and marina base rental income

113.1


110.8


2.1 %


331.1


328.5


0.8 %

Annual membership subscriptions

19.1


17.7


8.4 %


55.7


50.6


10.2 %

Membership upgrade revenue

3.1


3.1


- %


9.4


9.2


1.5 %

Utility and other income

36.6


35.6


2.6 %


105.8


101.0


4.8 %

Property operating revenues

374.5


358.8


4.4 %


1,104.2


1,058.5


4.3 %













Utility expense

45.6


44.8


1.9 %


126.1


122.4


3.0 %

Payroll

31.7


31.5


0.5 %


90.7


89.9


0.9 %

Repairs and maintenance

27.2


25.9


4.9 %


80.8


76.8


5.3 %

Insurance and other (3)

24.7


27.0


(8.8) %


76.6


79.7


(3.8) %

Real estate taxes

21.4


20.2


6.3 %


64.1


62.4


2.7 %

Rental home operating and maintenance

1.6


1.4


21.2 %


4.4


3.8


16.0 %

Membership sales and marketing

4.8


4.2


14.8 %


13.2


12.1


8.9 %

Property operating expenses, excluding property management

157.0


155.0


1.3 %


455.9


447.1


2.0 %

Income from property operations, excluding property management

$ 217.5


$ 203.8


6.7 %


$ 648.3


$ 611.4


6.0 %






1.

Excludes property management expenses.

2.

Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.

3.

Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Income from Property Operations - Core Portfolio (continued)


(In millions, except home site and occupancy figures, unaudited)



Quarters Ended




Nine Months Ended




September 30,




September 30,




2026


2025




2026


2025



Core manufactured home site figures and occupancy:












Total sites, beginning

73,311


72,801




73,170


72,801



Expansion sites, net

-


-




141


-



Total sites, ending

73,311


72,801




73,311


72,801



Occupied sites, beginning

68,711


68,712




68,644


68,923



Occupied sites, ending

68,810


68,716




68,810


68,716















Occupancy average %

93.8 %


94.3 %




93.8 %


94.4 %



Monthly base average rent per site

$ 963


$ 912




$ 956


$ 904




























Quarters Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Change(1)


2026


2025


Change(1)

Core RV and marina base rental income:












Annual (2)

$ 82.8


$ 78.6


5.3 %


$ 243.9


$ 232.3


5.0 %

Seasonal

5.8


6.2


(4.4) %


35.1


40.1


(12.6) %

Transient

24.5


26.0


(5.8) %


52.1


56.1


(7.0) %

Total Seasonal and Transient

$ 30.3


$ 32.2


(5.6) %


$ 87.2


$ 96.2


(9.3) %

Total RV and marina base rental income

$ 113.1


$ 110.8


2.1 %


$ 331.1


$ 328.5


0.8 %






































Quarters Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


2026


2025


Change(1)


2026


2025


Change(1)

Core utility information:












Income

$ 22.1


$ 21.5


2.7 %


$ 62.7


$ 58.9


6.4 %

Expense

45.6


44.8


1.9 %


126.1


122.4


3.0 %

Expense, net

$ 23.5


$ 23.3


1.2 %


$ 63.4


$ 63.5


(0.1) %













Utility recovery rate (3)

48.5 %


48.0 %




49.7 %


48.1 %









1.

Calculations prepared using actual results without rounding.

2.

Core Annual marina base rental income represents approximately 99% of the total Core marina base rental income for all periods presented.

3.

Calculated by dividing utility income by utility expense.

Income from Property Operations - Non-Core Portfolio (1)


(In millions, unaudited)



Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2026


September 30, 2026

MH base rental income

$ 0.2


$ 0.7

Rental home income

-


0.1

RV and marina base rental income

7.6


21.4

Annual membership subscriptions

0.4


0.9

Utility and other income

1.1


2.1

Property operating revenues

9.3


25.2





Property operating expenses, excluding property management (2)

6.3


16.4

Income from property operations, excluding property management

$ 3.0


$ 8.8








1.

Excludes property management expenses.

2.

Includes bad debt expense for the periods presented.

Home Sales and Rental Home Operations


(In thousands, except home sale volumes and occupied rentals, unaudited)


Home Sales - Select Data (1)

Quarters Ended


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025

Total new home sales volume

97


119


282


353

New home sales gross revenues

$ 9,294


$ 9,864


$ 26,030


$ 28,737









Total used home sales volume

148


129


427


271

Used home sales gross revenues

$ 850


$ 1,334


$ 2,376


$ 2,869









Brokered home resales volume

131


113


387


337

Brokered home resales gross revenues

$ 511


$ 424


$ 1,450


$ 1,274


Rental Homes - Select Data

Quarters Ended


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


September 30,


2026


2025


2026


2025









Rental operations revenues (2)

$ 10,263


$ 9,091


$ 29,904


$ 26,234

Rental home operations expense (3)

1,640


1,353


4,407


3,799

Depreciation on rental homes (4)

2,943


2,428


8,384


7,551









Occupied rentals: (5)








New

2,085


1,905





Used

189


186





Total occupied rental sites

2,274


2,091







As of September 30, 2026


As of September 30, 2025

Cost basis in rental homes: (6)

Gross


Net of
Depreciation


Gross


Net of
Depreciation

New

$ 302,223


$ 256,130


$ 239,937


$ 200,330

Used

16,553


13,701


13,622


10,441

Total rental homes

$ 318,776


$ 269,831


$ 253,559


$ 210,771








1.

Represents Total Portfolio home sales data.

2.

For the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, approximately $6.3 million and $5.5 million, respectively, of the rental operations revenue is included in the MH base rental income in the Income from Property Operations - Core Portfolio on pages 8-9. The remainder of the rental operations revenue for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 is included in Rental home income in the Income from Property Operations - Core Portfolio on pages 8-9.

3.

Rental home operations expense is included in Rental home operating and maintenance in the Income from Property Operations - Core Portfolio on pages 8-9.

4.

Depreciation on rental homes in our Core Portfolio is presented in Depreciation and amortization in the Consolidated Statements of Income on page 3.

5.

Includes occupied rental sites as of the end of the period in our Core Portfolio.

6.

Includes both occupied and unoccupied rental homes in our Core Portfolio.

Total Sites


(Unaudited)


Summary of Total Sites as of September 30, 2026



Sites (1)

MH sites(2)

75,900

RV sites:


Annual (2)

34,800

Seasonal

9,800

Transient (2)

20,400

Marina slips

6,900

Membership (3)

26,000

Total (4)

173,600








1.

MH sites are generally leased on an annual basis to residents who own or lease factory-built homes, including manufactured homes. Annual RV and marina sites are leased on an annual basis to customers who generally have an RV, factory-built cottage, boat or other unit placed on the site, including those Northern properties that are open for the summer season. Seasonal RV sites are leased to customers generally for one to six months. Transient RV and marina sites are sites without an annual or seasonal reservation and are available to be leased to customers on a short-term basis.

2.

MH, Annual RV and Transient RV sites include approximately 2,100, 200 and 300 joint venture sites, respectively.

3.

Sites primarily utilized by approximately 107,400 members. Includes approximately 6,200 sites rented on an annual basis.

4.

Total does not foot due to rounding.

Membership Campgrounds - Select Data




Years Ended December 31,


Nine Months
Ended
September 30,

Campground and Membership Revenue (1)

($ in thousands, unaudited)


2022


2023


2024


2025


2026

Annual membership subscriptions


$ 63,215


$ 65,379


$ 65,883


$ 69,266


$ 56,627

Annual RV base rental income


$ 25,945


$ 27,842


$ 29,282


$ 30,546


$ 24,620

Seasonal/Transient RV base rental income


$ 24,316


$ 20,996


$ 21,338


$ 19,959


$ 15,979

Membership upgrade revenue


$ 12,958


$ 14,719


$ 16,433


$ 12,412


$ 9,360

Utility and other income


$ 2,626


$ 2,544


$ 2,360


$ 2,390


$ 1,964












Membership Count











Total Memberships (2)


128,439


121,002


113,553


108,731


107,387

Paid Membership Origination


23,237


20,758


19,539


17,150


13,319

Promotional Membership Origination


28,178


25,232


23,552


23,002


16,879

Membership Upgrade Volume (3)


4,068


3,858


4,086


5,945


4,284












Campground Metrics











Membership Campground Count


82


82


82


82


82

Membership Campground RV Site Count


25,800


26,000


26,000


26,000


26,000

Annual Site Count (4)


6,390


6,154


5,902


6,014


6,226








1.

Membership upgrade product offerings include two- to four-year term subscription products with increased annual dues. The revenue associated with these subscription products is recognized as Annual membership subscriptions.

2.

Members who have entered into annual subscriptions with us that entitle them to use certain properties on a continuous basis for up to 21 days.

3.

Upgraded memberships provide enhanced benefits, including but not limited to longer stays, the ability to make earlier reservations, potential discounts on rental units, and potential access to additional properties.

4.

Sites that have been rented by members for an entire year.

Market Capitalization


(In millions, except share and OP Unit data, unaudited)


Capital Structure as of September 30, 2026




















Total
Common
Shares/Units


% of Total
Common
Shares/Units


Total


% of Total


% of Total
Market
Capitalization











Secured Debt





$ 2,751


82.6 %



Unsecured Debt





578


17.4 %



Total Debt (1)





$ 3,329


100.0 %


22.2 %











Common Shares

194,068,205


96.8 %







OP Units

6,342,760


3.2 %







Total Common Shares and OP Units

200,410,965


100.0 %







Common Stock price at September 30, 2026

$ 58.33









Fair Value of Common Shares and OP Units





$ 11,690


100.0 %



Total Equity





$ 11,690


100.0 %


77.8 %











Total Market Capitalization





$ 15,019




100.0 %






1.

Excludes Deferred financing costs, net of approximately $21.7 million.

Debt Maturity Schedule


Debt Maturity Schedule as of September 30, 2026
(In thousands, unaudited)


Year

Outstanding
Debt


Weighted
Average
Interest Rate


% of Total
Debt


Weighted
Average
Years to
Maturity









Secured Debt








2026

-


- %


- %


-

2027

-


- %


- %


-

2028

186,077


4.19 %


5.59 %


1.9

2029

269,989


4.92 %


8.11 %


2.9

2030

275,385


2.69 %


8.27 %


3.5

2031

226,323


2.45 %


6.80 %


4.7

2032

202,000


2.47 %


6.07 %


5.9

2033

339,023


4.84 %


10.18 %


7.0

2034

197,466


3.44 %


5.93 %


7.6

2035

184,870


2.64 %


5.55 %


9.0

Thereafter

869,915


4.21 %


26.13 %


12.3

Total

$ 2,751,048


3.77 %


82.63 %


7.5









Unsecured Term Loans








2026

-


- %


- %


-

2027

200,000


4.88 %


6.01 %


0.3

2028

-


- %


- %


-

2029

-


- %


- %


-

2030

240,000


4.74 %


7.21 %


3.7

Thereafter

-


- %


- %


-

Total

$ 440,000


4.81 %


13.22 %


2.1









Total Secured and Unsecured

$ 3,191,048


3.91 %


95.85 %


6.7









Line of Credit Borrowing (1)

138,000


5.00 %


4.15 %


-









Deferred financing costs, net

(21,650)















Total Debt, Net

$ 3,307,398


4.12% (2)


100.00 %

















1.

The floating interest rate on the line of credit is SOFR plus 0.10% plus 1.25% to 1.65%. During the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the effective interest rate on the line of credit borrowings was 5.00%.

2.

Reflects effective interest rate for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, including interest associated with the line of credit and amortization of deferred financing costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Definitions and Reconciliations

The following Non-GAAP financial measures definitions do not include adjustments in respect to membership upgrade revenue: (i) FFO; (ii) Normalized FFO; (iii) EBITDAre; (iv) Adjusted EBITDAre; (v) Property operating revenues; (vi) Property operating expenses, excluding property management; and (vii) Income from property operations, excluding property management.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO). We define FFO as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate, impairment charges and adjustments to reflect our share of FFO of unconsolidated joint ventures. Adjustments for unconsolidated joint ventures are calculated to reflect FFO on the same basis. We compute FFO in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"), which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We believe FFO, as defined by the Board of Governors of NAREIT, is generally a measure of performance for an equity REIT. While FFO is a relevant and widely used measure of operating performance for equity REITs, it does not represent cash flow from operations or net income as defined by GAAP, and it should not be considered as an alternative to these indicators in evaluating liquidity or operating performance.

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (NORMALIZED FFO). We define Normalized FFO as FFO excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties, defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, expenses and benefits related to deferred tax valuation allowances and reversals, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items. Normalized FFO presented herein is not necessarily comparable to Normalized FFO presented by other real estate companies due to the fact that not all real estate companies use the same methodology for computing this amount.

FUNDS AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION (FAD). We define FAD as Normalized FFO less non-revenue producing capital expenditures.

We believe that FFO, Normalized FFO and FAD are helpful to investors as supplemental measures of the performance of an equity REIT. We believe that by excluding the effect of gains or losses from sales of properties, depreciation and amortization related to real estate and impairment charges, which are based on historical costs and may be of limited relevance in evaluating current performance, FFO can facilitate comparisons of operating performance between periods and among other equity REITs. We further believe that Normalized FFO provides useful information to investors, analysts and our management because it allows them to compare our operating performance to the operating performance of other real estate companies and between periods on a consistent basis without having to account for differences not related to our normal operations. For example, we believe that excluding the early extinguishment of debt and other miscellaneous non-comparable items from FFO allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the sustainability of operating performance in future periods because these costs do not affect the future operations of the properties. In some cases, we provide information about identified non-cash components of FFO and Normalized FFO because it allows investors, analysts and our management to assess the impact of those items.

INCOME FROM PROPERTY OPERATIONS, EXCLUDING PROPERTY MANAGEMENT. We define Income from property operations, excluding property management as rental income, membership subscriptions and upgrade sales, utility and other income less property and rental home operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, membership sales and marketing expenses, excluding property management expenses. Property management represents the expenses associated with indirect costs such as off-site payroll and certain administrative and professional expenses. We believe exclusion of property management expenses is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties, excluding items that are not directly related to the operation of the properties. For comparative purposes, we present bad debt expense within insurance and other in the current and prior periods. We believe that this Non-GAAP financial measure is helpful to investors and analysts as a measure of the operating results of our properties.

The following table reconciles Net income available for Common Stockholders to Income from property operations:


Quarters Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,

(amounts in thousands)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Net income available for Common Stockholders

$ 86,425


$ 97,130


$ 290,645


$ 286,030

Redeemable perpetual preferred stock dividends

-


-


8


8

Income allocated to non-controlling interests - Common OP Units

2,825


3,233


9,606


12,211

Consolidated net income

89,250


100,363


300,259


298,249

Equity in (income)/loss of unconsolidated joint ventures

(654)


(1,708)


(445)


(6,562)

Income tax expense/(benefit) (1)(2)

12,065


(518)


12,065


(1,144)

(Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net

-


(31)


507


652

Gross revenues from home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services

(24,393)


(24,927)


(66,294)


(68,648)

Interest income

(1,335)


(2,770)


(5,106)


(7,210)

Income from other investments, net

(1,904)


(1,972)


(9,487)


(6,074)

Property management

21,355


20,277


61,871


61,430

Depreciation and amortization

54,898


52,313


161,671


155,904

Cost of home sales, brokered resales and ancillary services

18,016


17,474


48,519


47,642

Home selling expenses and ancillary operating expenses

7,578


7,186


22,019


20,342

General and administrative (3)

9,573


8,791


32,546


28,485

Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net (4)

245


(3,748)


(6,781)


(4,072)

Other expenses (1)

1,181


1,229


3,623


3,674

Interest and related amortization

34,607


33,659


102,076


96,995

Income from property operations, excluding property management

220,482


205,618


657,043


619,663

Property management

(21,355)


(20,277)


(61,871)


(61,430)

Income from property operations

$ 199,127


$ 185,341


$ 595,172


$ 558,233

EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAX, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION FOR REAL ESTATE (EBITDAre) AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre. We define EBITDAre as net income or loss excluding interest income and expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from sales of properties, impairment charges, and adjustments to reflect our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures. We compute EBITDAre in accordance with our interpretation of the standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definition or that interpret the current NAREIT definition differently than we do.

We define Adjusted EBITDAre as EBITDAre excluding non-operating income and expense items, such as gains and losses from early debt extinguishment, including prepayment penalties and defeasance costs, transaction/pursuit costs and other, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.

We believe that EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre may be useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity because the measures are widely used to measure the operating performance of an equity REIT.







1.

Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

2.

Includes a $12.1 million deferred tax valuation allowance recorded during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

3.

Includes $0.4 million and $2.4 million related to non-operating legal expenses during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively.

4.

Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 includes debris removal and other costs related to hurricane events of $0.4 million and insurance recovery revenue of $0.2 million. Casualty-related charges/(recoveries), net for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes debris removal and other costs related to hurricane events of $0.5 million and insurance recovery revenue of $7.3 million, including $7.1 million for reimbursement of capital expenditures.

The following table reconciles Consolidated net income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre:


Quarters Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,

(amounts in thousands)

2026


2025


2026


2025

Consolidated net income

$ 89,250


$ 100,363


$ 300,259


$ 298,249

Interest income

(1,335)


(2,770)


(5,106)


(7,210)

Real estate depreciation and amortization

54,898


52,313


161,671


155,904

Other depreciation and amortization

1,097


1,204


3,418


3,658

Interest and related amortization

34,607


33,659


102,076


96,995

Income tax expense/(benefit) (1)

12,065


(518)


12,065


(1,144)

(Gain)/Loss on sale of real estate and impairment, net

-


(31)


507


652

Adjustments to our share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures

1,264


2,677


5,693


7,285

EBITDAre

191,846


186,897


580,583


554,389

Other items (2)

386


-


2,371


-

Insurance proceeds due to catastrophic weather events, net

245


(3,632)


(6,766)


(4,225)

Adjusted EBITDAre

$ 192,477


$ 183,265


$ 576,188


$ 550,164

CORE PORTFOLIO or CORE. The Core properties include properties we owned and operated during all of 2025 and 2026. We believe Core is a measure that is useful to investors for annual comparison as it removes the fluctuations associated with acquisitions, dispositions and significant transactions or unique situations.

NON-CORE PORTFOLIO or NON-CORE. The Non-Core properties in 2026 include properties that were not owned and operated during all of 2025 and 2026, including six properties in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian, two properties in California that were impacted by storm and flooding events and seven acquired RVC properties. The 2026 guidance reflects Non-Core properties in 2026, which includes properties not owned and operated during all of 2025 and 2026.

NON-REVENUE PRODUCING IMPROVEMENTS. Represents capital expenditures that do not directly result in increased revenue or expense savings and are primarily comprised of common area improvements, furniture and mechanical improvements.

FIXED CHARGES. Fixed charges consist of interest expense, amortization of note premiums and debt issuance costs. The fixed charges ratio is calculated by dividing the trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDAre by the sum of fixed charges and preferred stock dividends, if any, during the same period.







1.

Includes a $12.1 million deferred tax valuation allowance recorded during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

2.

Represents expenses of $0.4 million and $2.4 million related to non-operating legal expenses during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively.

FORWARD-LOOKING NON-GAAP MEASURES. The following table reconciles Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted guidance to FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted guidance and Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully diluted guidance:

(Unaudited)

Fourth Quarter

2026


Full Year

2026

Net Income per Common Share - Fully Diluted

$0.50 to $0.56


$2.00 to $2.06

Depreciation and amortization

0.28


1.10

FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted (1)

$0.78 to $0.84


$3.11 to $3.17

Other

-


0.04

Normalized FFO per Common Share and OP Unit - Fully Diluted (1)

$0.78 to $0.84


$3.15 to $3.21







1.

Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

This news release includes certain forward-looking information, including Core and Non-Core Income from property operations, excluding property management, that is not presented in accordance with GAAP. In reliance on the exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, we do not provide a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking information to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, where we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This includes, for example, (i) scheduled or implemented rate increases on community, resort and marina sites; (ii) scheduled or implemented rate increases in annual payments under membership subscriptions; (iii) occupancy changes; (iv) costs to restore property operations and potential revenue losses following storms or other unplanned events; and (v) other nonrecurring/unplanned income or expense items, which may not be within our control, may vary between periods and cannot be reasonably predicted. These unavailable reconciling items could significantly impact our future financial results.

SOURCE Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.