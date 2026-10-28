

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS), a real estate investment trust, Tuesday announced that they have promoted Patrick Waite to Chief Executive Officer and President of the company as Marguerite Nader transitions to Executive Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.



Waite was most recently was serving as the company's Chief Operating Officer and has held senior leadership roles at ELS since 2013.



To fill the gap left by Patrick, the REIT firm promoted its current Chief Legal Officer, David Eldersveld to Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of the company.



Eldersveld has held senior leadership roles at ELS since 2015.



On Tuesday, shares closed at $59.49, down 2.57% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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