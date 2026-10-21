DJ Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc (GGOV) Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Oct-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.2612 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7761865 CODE: GGOV ISIN: LU1437016XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437016XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GGOV LEI Code: 2221005BT6ROFABD6U12 Sequence No.: 446942 EQS News ID: 2419244 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)