DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc (PR1T) Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Oct-2026 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Oct-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.8074 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 894573 CODE: PR1T ISIN: LU2182388XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2182388XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1T LEI Code: 213800EG3XFS9NYHF860 Sequence No.: 446980 EQS News ID: 2419324 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2026 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)