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PR Newswire
21.10.2026 09:42 Uhr
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HR Path Strengthens its Australian Presence with Strategic Acquisition of Payroll Experts Australia

HR Path Strengthens its Australian Presence with Strategic Acquisition of Payroll Experts Australia

PARIS, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, today announces its strategic acquisition of Payroll Experts Australia, a Brisbane-based company specialising in payroll compliance, remediation, workforce management and HR systems consulting.

Founded in 2009, Payroll Experts Australia has delivered more than 530 projects for over 260 organisations across Australia and New Zealand. Independent of any software vendor, the company supports employers across the full payroll, workforce management and HR systems lifecycle, with expertise spanning payroll compliance and audit, remediation, award and agreement interpretation, payroll processing, advisory and end-to-end systems implementation.

The acquisition strengthens HR Path's ability to provide end-to-end HR transformation services across the ANZ market. Payroll Experts Australia's specialist capabilities complement HR Path's existing HRIS technology and SAP SuccessFactors expertise, enabling the combined organisation to support clients with a broader range of locally grounded services, from strategic advisory and systems implementation to payroll compliance and operational support.

Payroll Experts Australia will continue to operate under the brand "Payroll Experts Australia, an HR Path Company". Its leadership team and employees will remain in their current roles, ensuring continuity of service for clients while giving the business access to HR Path's international capabilities and resources.

The transaction builds on HR Path's expansion in the region. HR Path has been active in Australia since 2019, following the acquisition of DDG. It opened an Australian office in 2024 and acquired RKM Consulting in 2025, strengthening its HRIS technology and SAP SuccessFactors capabilities across Australia and New Zealand.

"The acquisition of Payroll Experts Australia, a company renowned for its expertise in payroll compliance, is a strategic move that supports our ambition to be the global reference in HR transformation," said François Boulet, Co-founding Partner at HR Path. "Their deep knowledge and strong client relationships in Australia complement our global capabilities, enabling us to deliver even more value to our clients. This partnership is about synergy, innovation, and shared commitment to excellence."

"We are very happy about this new chapter!" said Steve Keenaghan, Chief Executive Officer at Payroll Experts Australia. "This step opens up exciting opportunities for our team and our clients and ensures our continued growth and success. We will maintain our commitment to delivering exceptional, independent payroll expertise while exploring new possibilities within HR Path."

Contact:

Fabienne LATOUR Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-strengthens-its-australian-presence-with-strategic-acquisition-of-payroll-experts-australia-302915164.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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