

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Klepierre SA (LI.PA), a French real estate company of shopping malls, Wednesday reported higher net rental income for 9 months of the year compared to the same period last year.



Further, the company raised its fiscal 2026 EBITDA guidance.



Net rental income increased 4.6 percent to €872.6 million from €834.5 million last year.



Gross rental income rose to €972.8 million from €948.9 million prior year.



EBITDA grew to €813.8 million from €772 million previous year



Revenue climbed up to €1257.1 million from €1213.4 million a year ago. Footfall edged up by 1.1 percent.



Like-for-like retailer sales improved by 3.9 percent.



A higher occupancy rate at 97.1 percent, up 10 basis points year-on-year was recorded.



'Solid trading momentum continued during the third quarter, as leading and fast-growing retailers fueled uninterrupted demand for high-quality retail space. These healthy fundamentals, combined with an irreplaceable portfolio of destination malls across continental Europe and a dynamic consumer environment, drove further market share gains, continued leasing activity and strong rental uplift.', the company said in a statement.



Looking forward to the full year, the company now expects EBITDA to reach a minimum of €1,165 million versus the previous outlook of €1,150 million.



On Tuesday, shares closed at €34.96, up 0.29% on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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