

WELLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air New Zealand Limited (AIR.NZ) reported a 14.3% year-on-year increase in group revenue per available seat kilometre (RASK) for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.Underlying RASK, excluding foreign exchange movements, rose 12.7%.



The passenger load factor increased 1.8 percentage points to 84.8% from 83.0% a year earlier. Revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) rose to 9.079 billion from 8.511 billion, while available seat kilometres (ASK) increased to 10.706 billion from 10.255 billion.



Domestic passenger numbers grew to 2.554 million from 2.460 million, with the load factor rising to 84.4% from 82.9%.



Short-haul passenger numbers across the Tasman and Pacific Islands rose to 1.099 million from 993,000, while the load factor remained unchanged at 85.5%.



Long-haul passenger numbers increased to 510,000 from 489,000, and the load factor improved to 84.5% from 81.7%.



On the ASX, Air New Zealand shares closed flat at A$0.31 on Wednesday.



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