Former senior leader at BlackRock, PSP Investments, CPP Investments and La Caisse joins leading private markets fund servicer

The appointment of Mr. Bourbonnais underscores Alter Domus' position as the world's premier global alternative asset servicer

Alter Domus, a leading global provider of fund administration and asset servicing solutions across private markets, today announces the appointment of André Bourbonnais as Non-Executive Chair of its Board of Directors.

André brings an exceptional depth of experience in private markets and financial services, spanning a distinguished career across some of the world's most prominent investment institutions. Previously, André was a Managing Director at BlackRock and Chair of its Canadian operation, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of PSP Investments, and before that served in senior executive roles at CPP Investments and La Caisse. He holds a Master of Laws from the London School of Economics.

André's appointment follows a rigorous search process after former Chairman Mark Wiseman's confirmation as the Canadian Ambassador to the United States.

Charlotte Hogg, Chief Executive Officer of Alter Domus, said:

"I am delighted to welcome André to Alter Domus as our new Chair. His outstanding career at the forefront of global private markets gives him exactly the depth of insight and leadership that Alter Domus needs. Our vision is to unleash growth in global private markets through expertise, technology and data, and André will be key to helping us fulfil that vision. I know I speak for all of us when I say we look forward to working with him."

Rory Neeson, Partner at Cinven, said:

"On behalf of the Alter Domus board and shareholders, I am very pleased to welcome André Bourbonnais as Chair of Alter Domus. André's combination of executive leadership at the highest levels of the private markets industry, his broad global perspective and his unrivalled knowledge of the global asset management community will be of tremendous value to Alter Domus as it continues its impressive growth trajectory. We are confident he will be an outstanding Chair. I'd also like to thank Mark Wiseman, our previous chair for his leadership of the business."

André Bourbonnais commented: "I am very excited to join Alter Domus at such a critical stage in its development. The business has built a strong reputation in fund administration and asset servicing, and I look forward to working with all the team to support the company's continued success."

Mr. Bourbonnais' appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus, the strategic partner that unleashes growth in private markets through expertise, powered by data and technology, administers over $4.5 trillion in assets on behalf of clients across private equity, private debt, real estate and infrastructure, placing it among the largest fund administrators serving the alternative investment industry. With over 7,000 colleagues across 23 jurisdictions, the firm combines global reach with deep sector expertise and proprietary technology to help clients scale with confidence in an increasingly complex private markets landscape. Founded in 2003, the firm brings more than two decades of specialist experience to one of the fastest-growing segments of the global financial industry a market on course to nearly double in size over the next five years. Find out more at www.alterdomus.com.

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