DOJO Brings BLAST10K Fresh Experience to UK Consumers Through "FRESH AS JUST PICKED" Campaign

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DOJO, powered by VAPORESSO, celebrated the UK launch of its new BLAST10K Fresh with the "BLAST10K FRESH AS JUST PICKED" campaign at Westfield London from October 16 to 18. The pop-up, based on a giant interactive "Lucky Fruit Tree," brought "true fresh flavour" to life through interactive encounters, product discovery, and creative activities.

With BLAST10K Fresh, DOJO wanted to take that concept beyond the product and create an experience that allows customers to view, explore, and share what 'fresh as just picked' means to them. This campaign represents the brand's ongoing commitment to developing creative experiences that connect with people in new ways.

During the activation, adult visitors who met the age-verification criteria were eligible to fully participate in all interactive experiences. They hung BLAST10K Fresh postcards with their New Year's wishes on the Lucky Fruit Tree. Fresh fruit-inspired drinks, product displays, and flavor voting encouraged guests to learn about the inspiration behind the new product line, while a fruit-stamping workshop using oranges, lemons, apples, and starfruit added a creative highlight to the entire event. Participants also took part in an oversized chopstick challenge, with branded merchandise available in accordance with the event rules.

As the UK's first vape with INSTA-JUICED technology and 0+10ml freshness-locking structure, BLAST10K Fresh keeps the e-liquid securely separated from the coil before activation. This reduces flavor degradation caused by prolonged contact and delivers a fresher experience when the device is first used.

In addition, BLAST10K Fresh combines COREX BLAST Technology with a Dual Mesh coil design to support consistent flavor delivery from the first puff to the last. It features a 1,000mAh rechargeable battery and SSS leak-resistant technology. The launch introduces eight exclusive, nature-inspired flavours, headlined by the industry-first Matcha Strawberry.

As the brand continues to evolve, DOJO remains focused on innovation, quality and consumer-led design, creating new possibilities for the vaping experience.

About DOJO

DOJO is dedicated to enhancing the vaping experience by crafting superior quality products. Existing for adult vapers, DOJO is driven by innovation, committed to high-end quality, and focused on a consumer-centered approach.

For more information about DOJO, please visit https://dojovape.co.uk/, https://www.dojovape.com/

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