Scrumconnect selected to provide AI adoption and implementation services to the NHS Business Services Authority

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrumconnect, a UK AI and digital transformation consultancy, has been appointed by the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to provide AI adoption and implementation services after a competitive tender process.

The NHSBSA is an arm's length body responsible for providing platforms and delivering services that support the priorities of the NHS, Government and local health economies, with over £100 billion of NHS spend flowing through its systems each year.

To deliver the engagement, Scrumconnect's data and AI consultants will support the NHSBSA's delivery teams to help set guidelines for the safe and ethical use of AI, introduce practical AI tools to support service delivery, and provide training for the NHSBSA to operate its AI systems.

Fay Cooper, Portfolio Director at Scrumconnect, said: "Using AI responsibly in public services depends on setting clear boundaries around how it should be used, and making sure that people can use it with confidence. Our work to support the NHSBSA will help the organisation as it puts both in place, and we're pleased to have been selected for the engagement."

About Scrumconnect

Scrumconnect is a data and AI-first digital transformation consultancy supporting public and private sector organisations to modernise complex systems and deliver outcomes at scale. The company works across the full delivery lifecycle and delivers large scale programmes. The organisation operates in highly regulated environments and is certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 standards, with supplier status across Crown Commercial Service technology frameworks.

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