

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sigma Healthcare Ltd (SIG.AX, SIGGF), an Australian pharmaceutical wholesaler and retailer, on Wednesday announced that its Chemist Warehouse or CW-branded stores continued to record strong sales growth.



In its CW trading update for the period from July 1 to October 16, 2026, Australian store sales rose 12.1 percent, while like-for-like sales increased 9.8 percent.



In the three months ended September 30, International sales grew 30.2 percent, with like-for-like sales rising 15.8 percent.



The company said sales of discretionary products remain subdued as consumers adjust spending amid cost-of-living pressures. However, beauty, healthcare and products supporting GLP-1 treatments continued to perform strongly.



Looking ahead, Sigma expects Chemist Warehouse-branded store sales to maintain double-digit growth through the rest of the first half.



It remains on track to onboard 14 Chemist Warehouse stores and 42 Amcal and Discount Drug Stores in Australia, along with 19 international stores.



The company also expects oral GLP-1 formulations to enter the market in the second half of fiscal 2027, potentially improving patient access and sales growth.



The shares closed Wednesday's trading 2.83 percent lower at A$2.750 on the Australian Securities Exchange.



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