Teleste Corporation: Teleste Introduces an Industry First in Rail Passenger Information with Embedded Acapela AI Voices

Teleste Introduces an Industry First in Rail Passenger Information with Embedded Acapela AI Voices

TURKU, Finland, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste is the first to integrate Acapela's AI text-to-speech technology directly into its proven S-ARRIVE passenger information platform, setting a new benchmark for passenger information on trains, trams, and metros.

With this industry-first, Teleste enables operators to deliver clear, natural passenger information instantly as situations evolve, powered by Acapela's latest AI voice technology.

Reliable and natural communication throughout the journey, from next-stop announcements to disruption messages.

S-ARRIVE synchronizes visual and audio communication, from next-stop information to service changes and disruption messages. Acapela AI voices bring a natural voice to this information, with pronunciation adaptable to local station names and transport vocabulary.

Improved voice quality, intelligibility, and naturalness help passengers understand essential information throughout their journey. Together with visual information, AI announcements support a more accessible passenger experience, helping ensure that information can reach more passengers.

"By integrating Acapela AI voices into our S-ARRIVE platform, we enhance the continuous flow of information with an AI based text-to-speech solution that provides high-quality announcements." Jarkko Vehkala, Business Director, Railway Solutions, Teleste.

"When something changes during a journey, passengers need to understand it immediately. Embedded Acapela AI voices add a natural and responsive voice to Teleste S-ARRIVE, helping deliver relevant information at the right moment." Rémy Cadic, CEO, Acapela Group

Together, Teleste and Acapela bring the latest AI voice technology into a proven platform built for the evolving needs of connected transport.

About Teleste on board solutions: teleste.com/on-board-solutions



About Acapela Group Voice AI for Transport acapela-group.com/transport

More information

Teleste

Linda Kallas, SVP, Communications

linda.kallas@teleste.com

Tel. +358 40 596 3012



Acapela Group

Caroline Houel, Head of Communciations,

caroline.houel@acapela-group.com

Tel. +33562247100

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2025, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 138,6 million and it had approximately 630 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information, visit www.teleste.com.

About Acapela Group

The Voice for Responsible AI.

For over 30 years, Acapela has been helping organizations communicate through natural, accessible, and trusted AI voices. From next-stop announcements to disruption information, our voices support clear passenger communication in demanding transport environments. Designed with privacy, accessibility, and ethics at their core, they can be deployed on-device, on-premise, in sovereign cloud, or in the cloud. Trusted by transport operators worldwide, we create voices that inform, reassure, and guide every journey. For more information, visit www.acapela-group.com

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