As per the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India's installed solar capacity reached 171.05 GW on 30 September 2026. As the country continues to scale its clean energy infrastructure, the next challenge will be to ensure that this capacity provides reliable power for decades to come. The industry's success will gradually depend not just on how quickly solar projects are built, but on the quality of the assets being installed. For developers and investors, durability has direct financial implications. Since solar PV installations are generally designed to operate for 25 years, long-term ...

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