Fraunhofer ISE said it has cycled 25 Ah pouch cells with silicon-rich anodes more than 1,000 times, with the cells retaining over 83% of their original capacity at a cell-level gravimetric energy density of 280 Wh/kg. The 40-layer cells were built on a semi-automatic production line in the cleanroom of the institute's Center for Electrical Energy Storage in Freiburg, Germany, using commercially available electrode foils. They pair a silicon-carbon/graphite anode with a nickel-rich nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cathode. The silicon-carbon composite made up 51% of the anode active material, and ...

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