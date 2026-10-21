Global Brands Magazine: FXTM Recognised for FX & CFD Trading Experience and Multi-Asset Solutions at the Global Brand Awards 2026

FXTM Recognised for FX & CFD Trading Experience and Multi-Asset Solutions at the Global Brand Awards 2026

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FXTM, the flagship multi-asset trading brand of Exinity Group, received two global distinctions at the 14th edition of the Global Brand Awards, organised by Global Brands Magazine (GBM). Held at Address Sky View, Dubai, on 2 October 2026, the ceremony recognised FXTM in the categories 'Outstanding FX & CFD Trading Experience - FXTM' and 'Excellence in Multi-Asset Trading Solutions - FXTM', both at the global level.

The Global Brand Awards recognise organisations that demonstrate sustained excellence, innovation and relevance within their industries. FXTM was recognised for its approach to forex and CFD trading conditions and for providing access to a broad selection of markets through its multi-asset trading solutions for retail traders. The two awards reflect areas that matter to retail traders: the conditions in which trades are placed, the choice of instruments available and the information that supports trading decisions.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr Jay Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of Global Brands Magazine, said:

"As traders look across different asset classes, the quality of the trading experience becomes just as important as the range of markets available. FXTM's recognition in these two categories acknowledges its work in both areas. We congratulate FXTM and Exinity Group on their achievements at this year's Global Brand Awards."

Darren Moffet, Chief Marketing Officer, FXTM, said:

"Confidence isn't something a broker can hand to a trader. It comes from knowing the environment you're operating in is dependable. That is exactly what these two categories measure, and it is where we have concentrated our investment: in market access, in technology, and in the analysis and learning around them. We would rather earn a trader's trust over years than win their attention for a moment."

Olga Rybalkina, Managing Partner and Group CEO of Exinity Group, added:

"Across Exinity, we start from a simple belief: access to the markets is no longer what holds people back. What people need now is the understanding to make good decisions, and a service reliable enough to give them the confidence to follow through. Each of our brands is built for a different stage of that journey, and FXTM is where it meets active trading. Recognition for trading conditions matters to us because conditions are where confidence is either earned or lost. This is a credit to the teams across the group who build and run that environment every day."

About FXTM

FXTM is the flagship multi-asset trading brand of Exinity Group, serving 1M+ clients across c.180 countries. It offers access to more than 1,000 instruments through its proprietary app and web platform and MetaTrader 4 and 5, supported by in-house market analysis and integrated learning.

About Exinity Group

Launched in 2020 by Andrey Dashin and supported by a highly experienced management team, Exinity is an award-winning global fintech group. With hubs in Dubai, Limassol and Hong Kong, the company and its associated brands serve more than two million clients across more than 150 countries. The group supports entities regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the UAE Capital Market Authority, the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya and the Mauritius Financial Services Commission.

About Global Brands Magazine

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a UK-based publication providing independent insights and analysis of the brands, businesses and leaders shaping markets worldwide. Its editorial coverage spans a broad spectrum of industries, examining innovation, leadership, customer experience and the developments influencing business across international markets. GBM also organises its annual Global Brand Awards programme, recognising organisations for their achievements and contributions across diverse sectors.

About the Global Brand Awards

The Global Brand Awards, organised by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), recognise outstanding organisations across a wide range of industries and international markets. Winners are selected through GBM's research and evaluation process, which considers performance, innovation, customer experience and consistency within their respective fields.

The 14th Global Brand Awards ceremony took place at Address Sky View, Dubai, on 2 October 2026. Among the prominent organisations represented were Emirates NBD, ADNOC Distribution, Saudi Global Ports, HP Computing and Printing Middle East and Sobha Realty, alongside businesses from other international markets.

Further information is available on the Global Brand Awards winners page. Organisations interested in future editions can submit nominations through the Global Brand Awards nomination form.

Trading is risky. T&Cs apply. Exinity Limited (www.fxtm.com) is regulated by the Financial Services Commission of the Republic of Mauritius with an Investment Dealer License with license number C113012295, licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, with FSP No. 50320 and is a licensed Over the Counter Derivative Provider.

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