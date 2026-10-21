Zambia's cumulative solar capacity has surpassed 1 GW, according to figures published by the country's Ministry of Energy. Details on the ministry's website confirm total solar capacity has risen from 178 MW in 2024 to 1,027 MW as of early October. The milestone follows an update from early September which placed cumulative solar capacity at 841 MW. Additional projects have come online since, including the 100 MW Maamba solar energy project built by a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Nava Limited. Zambia is currently one of Africa's most dynamic solar markets, in part down to an ongoing market ...

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