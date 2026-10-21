Pulsar's Autonomous Research Agent Enters Public Beta, Becomes STORY

A research agent that never clocks out, operating directly on the data lake, and publishing finished intelligence to you before you ask

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Pulsar, the audience, media and social intelligence platform, today announced that its autonomous research agent is now open to everyone in public beta, under a new name, Pulsar STORY.

STORY is not another AI copilot: it's an analyst that never clocks out, operating directly on the data lake, pushing finished intelligence to you before you ask. It has a job, not a chat window.

STORY responds to briefs the way a senior researcher would, carrying out the full span of work a social intelligence team owns: recurring brand health and reputation pulses delivered before Monday standup, multi-market analyses run on one methodology, early-warning crisis scans, pitch audits, competitive and cultural scans, creator vetting, earned-media valuation. It shifts autonomously into crisis mode when something breaks.

During a five-month private beta, Pulsar clients used STORY as a daily briefing service, an incident monitor, a source of reports ready to share with senior stakeholders, and much more.

"Pulsar's new AI tool, STORY, has significantly reduced the time spent analysing large volumes of online conversation, helping our team identify emerging narratives faster and turning data into actionable insight," said Luke Dolan, Insight and Evaluation Manager at the UK's Department for Transport, who was part of the private beta.

Those five months, and the customers who pushed STORY hardest, strengthened the harness: the code wrapped around the model that keeps the books. Most agent failures aren't reasoning failures, they're bookkeeping: date math, recipient lists, filters, attribution and permissions. In STORY, none of that is left to the model, so its judgment goes into what matters, and why.

Improvements live today include:

Cloud management: Scheduled briefings and tasks run on Pulsar's servers, not in the user's session, so a 7 a.m. brief lands at 7 a.m. even with the laptop closed. A failed step retries without restarting the run.

Deep context: STORY doesn't lose the plot. Hours and thousands of posts into an analysis, it still holds the brief, its sources and its early findings, so page twenty still matches page two.

Accuracy: Quotes are copied, not generated by the model. STORY works on the real raw documents, not embeddings or summaries. Every quote is the exact text of a post, attributed to a real author. No source data, no reference or quote.

Precision: Dates are computed, not interpreted. Each schedule stores its reporting window as a rule, such as "the 24 hours ending 07:30 a.m., London time", and works out the exact dates at run time, across time zones and clock changes. The model never does calendar math.

Integrity: the plan is approved once. Goal, searches and timeframe are confirmed before anything runs, then carried into every turn and every scheduled run. The fortieth turn still answers the question from the first.

Governance: STORY sees only what the user sees. It runs with each user's Pulsar permissions, including private searches and shared folders, and nothing more.

Thoroughness: Instructions aren't suggestions. Recipients, country, source and hour-by-hour filters apply exactly as set on every run. The agent never decides who receives a briefing.

"After 5 months of intense testing with our incredible community of users I think we've built the best agent harness for audience intelligence. As a researcher myself, I am truly amazed at what STORY can do." said Francesco D'Orazio, Founder and President of Pulsar.

Availability

Pulsar STORY is available in public beta from 21 October 2026. Pulsar customers can request access through their account manager, and organizations new to Pulsar can try it at https://audiences.pulsarplatform.com/story .

Contact Information

Davide Berretta

VP Brand & Content Marketing, Pulsar

davide.berretta@pulsarplatform.com

SOURCE: Pulsar

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pulsars-autonomous-research-agent-enters-public-beta-becomes-stor-1239104