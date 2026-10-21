Custom Health will close the market at the Toronto Stock Exchange on October 22, 2026, to celebrate the Company's recent listing on the TSX Exchange.

Mike Palackdharry has been appointed Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, bringing more than 30 years of experience in commercial strategy, enterprise sales, business development, and strategic partnerships.

Christina Garcia has been appointed Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer, bringing more than 15 years of experience in compliance, privacy, and governance across highly regulated healthcare organizations.

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Custom Health Holdings Inc. (TSX: CHLT) ("Custom Health" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled healthcare technology company focused on building the infrastructure for medication management at home, will close the market at the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on Thursday, October 22, 2026, in celebration of the Company's recent listing on the TSX. The Company is also pleased to announce the appointments of Mike Palackdharry as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer and Christina Garcia as Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer.

Shane Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Custom Health, commented, "Closing the market at the Toronto Stock Exchange is an exciting milestone for Custom Health as we celebrate our recent public listing and the next chapter of our growth. We are also pleased to welcome Mike and Christina to our leadership team as we continue to scale across North America. Mike brings deep experience translating differentiated technology and business models into commercial growth and will lead our efforts to expand adoption across providers, payors and strategic partners. Christina brings extensive experience building compliance, privacy and governance programs within highly regulated healthcare organizations. Together, their appointments strengthen both the commercial and organizational foundation required to responsibly scale our medication-management platform and advance our long-term vision of building the infrastructure for medication management at home."

Mike Palackdharry Appointed Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

Custom Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Palackdharry as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer.

Mr. Palackdharry is an executive, entrepreneur, investor, and commercial strategist with more than 30 years of experience leading Fortune 500 business units and high-growth technology companies. He has developed commercial strategies, business models, and go-to-market approaches that have driven business growth and market expansion.

Most recently, Mr. Palackdharry served as Chief Executive Officer of Healent Health, focused on technology-enabled patient care and improving provider operations. Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Aquiire, a procurement technology company acquired by Coupa Software, and held senior executive leadership roles with Convergys, Nationwide Energy Partners, Limelight Networks, and AssureCare. He has also served as a Venture Partner with Refinery Ventures and has advised emerging technology companies on strategy, growth, commercialization, and corporate development.

Mr. Palackdharry is particularly interested in expanding the role of pharmacists through technology, patient engagement, and clinical insights to improve medication management. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics and Physics from Illinois Wesleyan University.

As Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer, Mr. Palackdharry will lead the Company's commercial strategy, including go-to-market design, enterprise sales, business development, and strategic partnerships, supporting the continued adoption of AdhereNet and Custom Health's integrated pharmacy, in-home technology and pharmacist-led clinical support across North America.

Mike Palackdharry commented, "I am excited to join Custom Health and help accelerate the Company's commercial growth. Pharmacists are uniquely positioned to play a greater role in managing medications and identifying gaps in care between clinical encounters, and Custom Health has built the infrastructure to connect that expertise with pharmacy services, in-home technology and longitudinal medication-use data. I look forward to expanding our partnerships and bringing that model to more patients, providers, and payors across North America."

Christina Garcia Appointed Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer

Custom Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Garcia as Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer.

Ms. Garcia is a compliance executive with more than 15 years of experience leading ethics, compliance, privacy, and governance programs across healthcare and life sciences organizations. Her expertise includes commercialization compliance, enterprise risk management, Corporate Integrity Agreements, investigations, and healthcare privacy. She has overseen compliance for organizations with up to 3,500 employees and regularly advised executive teams and boards.

Most recently, Ms. Garcia served as Vice President, Compliance at SAGA Diagnostics, where she was a member of the Executive Leadership Team and led commercialization compliance strategy, enterprise risk assessments, Medicare implementation, board reporting, privacy, and contracting. She previously served as Vice President, Compliance at Hello Heart, where she oversaw enterprise compliance and privacy programs supporting business growth, and as Senior Vice President, Compliance at Agendia, where she was a member of the Executive Leadership Team, built an award-recognized compliance program, and led the company's Corporate Integrity Agreement responsibilities. Earlier in her career, she served as Chief Privacy Officer and Compliance Officer at Myriad Genetics, where she led enterprise privacy, investigations, commercial compliance, and governance, and as Healthcare Compliance Manager at AtriCure.

Ms. Garcia holds a Master of Legal Studies and a Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Compliance from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Leadership from Northern Kentucky University. She holds the Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP), Certified in Healthcare Compliance (CHC), and Certified in Healthcare Privacy Compliance (CHPC) designations.

As Chief Compliance and Regulatory Officer, Ms. Garcia will lead the Company's enterprise ethics, compliance, privacy, and governance functions, supporting Custom Health's continued growth within highly regulated healthcare and pharmacy markets across North America.

Christina Garcia commented, "I am excited to join Custom Health at an important stage in the Company's growth. Custom Health has built a differentiated platform that brings together technology, pharmacy services, and pharmacist-led clinical care, and a strong culture of compliance is essential to scaling that model responsibly. I look forward to working with the leadership team and the Board to further strengthen the Company's compliance, privacy, and governance programs while supporting its continued expansion across North America."

Shane Bishop

Chief Executive Officer

Custom Health Holdings Inc.

About Custom Health

Custom Health is an AI-enabled healthcare technology company building the infrastructure for medication management at home. The Company connects in-home technology, pharmacy, and pharmacist-led clinicians to create continuous visibility into a patient's medication use and support timely clinical action. Powered by its proprietary AdhereNet platform, Custom Health operates an integrated pharmacy network across Canada and the U.S. as part of its broader infrastructure, supporting medication delivery, medication-use insights, and pharmacist-led care to enable earlier intervention and better medication management at home. To learn more, visit customhealth.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of Custom Health. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes, without limitation, information regarding: the anticipated roles, responsibilities and contributions of the Company's newly appointed officers and the expected benefits of their appointments; the Company's compliance, governance and commercial strategies; the expansion of the Company's partnerships and the continued adoption of AdhereNet and the Company's services by patients, providers and payors; the Company's continued growth and expansion across North America; and future business plans.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects Custom Health's management estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the newly appointed officers will commence and continue in their roles as anticipated; that the Company will be able to attract and retain key personnel; that demand for the Company's products and services will continue; that the Company will be able to establish and maintain business relationships and partnerships on acceptable terms; that there will be no material adverse changes in the regulatory environment applicable to the Company; and that general business, economic and market conditions will not deteriorate materially. Although Custom Health believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are, without limitation, the following: reliance on key personnel; ability to attract and retain highly skilled personnel; results from business operations not matching management expectations; risks related to operating in a regulated environment; compliance with extensive government regulation; changes in applicable laws; competition; risks associated with business relationships and partnerships; risks associated with being a newly listed issuer including diversion of management time and attention and additional costs associated with being a public company; internal controls; business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; and the other risks disclosed in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and the Company's other public disclosure documents, copies of which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Custom Health and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although Custom Health has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Custom Health does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.

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