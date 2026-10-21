EQS-News: Linde plc
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Linde Expands Supply of Industrial Gases to Tata Steel in India
Woking, UK, October 21, 2026 - Linde (Nasdaq: LIN) today announced it has expanded its long-term supply of industrial gases to Tata Steel Limited at its Kalinganagar Industrial Complex in Odisha, India.
Under a long-term supply agreement, Linde has doubled its on-site capacity for Tata Steel through the de-captivation of two air separation units (ASUs) at Kalinganagar. The newly acquired units are now providing oxygen, nitrogen and argon for Tata Steel's iron and steelmaking operations. The additional capacity will help enable Tata Steel to increase annual steel production at Kalinganagar from three million tons to eight million tons per year.
The new ASUs bring Linde's total capacity in the Kalinganagar region to more than seven thousand tons of oxygen per day. In addition to supporting Tata Steel's growth, the additional ASUs will help Linde meet increasing demand for industrial gases across the regional merchant market.
"This expansion with Tata Steel underscores the strength of our long-standing relationship and highlights the critical role of industrial gases in steelmaking," said Moloy Banerjee, President ASEAN & South Asia, Linde. "The project further deepens our network density in an important industrial region and positions Linde to capture further growth opportunities in India."
About Linde
Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.
21.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Linde plc
|Forge, 43 Church Street West
|GU21 6HT Woking, Surrey
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+1-203-837-2210
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@Linde.com
|Internet:
|www.linde.com
|ISIN:
|IE000S9YS762
|Listed:
|Nasdaq
|LEI Code:
|8945002PAZHZLBGKGF02
|EQS News ID:
|2418826
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2418826 21.10.2026 CET/CEST