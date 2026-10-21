Türkiye has changed its rules to allow consumers to install batteries with more power than their contracted grid connection. They must still keep grid imports within the agreed limit and install controls to prevent electricity exports, but the ruling should free businesses to supply more power than their contracted grid limit. The Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) published the changes on October 19, with immediate effect. Consumers still need approval from their grid operator, and the battery and consumption facility must use the same metering point. Anyone installing a battery above ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...