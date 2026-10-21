Lantack marks Evergreen's first Netherlands acquisition and first in Benelux Region as Evergreen sets out to be the best home for businesses in the region

Evergreen's Lyra Technology Group ("Lyra") announced today its acquisition of Lantack B.V., a Dutch managed service provider delivering comprehensive IT services to businesses across the Netherlands and internationally. This acquisition is Evergreen's first investment in the Netherlands, expanding Lyra's European footprint into the Benelux region and adding a mature, Microsoft-focused MSP serving businesses across the Netherlands and internationally.

The acquisition comes as M&A pace accelerates across Europe's managed services market, where small and mid-sized MSPs face rising cybersecurity, compliance, and talent demands. Against that backdrop, Evergreen partnered with founder and CEO Cliff Lagendijk to preserve Lantack as an independent business, with a community of support from Evergreen and Lyra. Lantack's 10 employees join a Lyra community of 140+ companies across 7 countries.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Halsteren, Lantack was built by Lagendijk to bring enterprise-level IT standards and reliability to small and medium-sized businesses while maintaining the accessibility and personal relationships of a local technology partner. Today, the company supports customers across professional services, manufacturing, logistics and maritime, wholesale and other business-to-business sectors, including organizations with users and IT environments spanning Europe, the United States, and Asia. With the acquisition, Lantack will retain its deep customer relationships and white-glove service.

"When I founded Lantack in 2008, my ambition was to bring the professionalism, structure and reliability I knew from enterprise IT into the world of small and medium-sized businesses, without losing the personal connection that makes working with these organizations so rewarding," Lagendijk said. "As Lantack has grown, I have always been determined to preserve that identity. What surprised me most during my conversations with Lyra and Evergreen was discovering how much of that same DNA exists within a group of this size."

That philosophy has evolved into what Lantack calls Carefree ICT, a companywide culture built around connecting people and technology through standardized, proactively managed environments and close relationships between engineers and the customers they support.

A Decentralized Permanent Owner in a Rapidly Consolidating Market: Preserving Lantack's Identity Through Its Next Stage of Growth

Consistent with Evergreen's permanent-capital model and its philosophy of maintaining the branding and legacy of its businesses, Lantack will continue to operate independently under its existing name, led by Lagendijk and its current leadership team. Its employees, customer relationships and day-to-day operations will remain in place, while the company gains access to the broader knowledge, resources and peer community available across Lyra and Evergreen. The company is a Microsoft Solutions Partner with extensive expertise across Microsoft 365, Azure, and Modern Workplace.

"As the first BENELUX-based MSP to join Evergreen, Lantack represents an important step in the continued growth of our community in Europe," said Dakota Ferguson, Regional CEO of Europe, Lyra Technology Group. "Cliff and the Lantack team have built an exceptional business by combining the capabilities and discipline of a mature MSP with the personal relationships and entrepreneurial culture that have defined the company from the beginning. We look forward to exploring the ways Lyra can help Lantack become even stronger through access to a broader community, shared knowledge and additional resources, while preserving the leadership, culture and customer relationships that made the company successful in the first place."

"Becoming part of Lyra Technology Group and Evergreen gives us the opportunity to take the next step in our growth," Lagendijk continued. "We gain access to a much larger community of IT companies, entrepreneurs, knowledge, experience and resources, while continuing to build Lantack around our own people, customers and Carefree ICT culture. We can become stronger and learn from others while remaining the Lantack our customers and people recognize."

Continued European Expansion

Lyra continues to actively pursue acquisitions of established MSPs across Benelux, the Nordics, and Europe, particularly Microsoft-focused providers serving small to mid-sized, and mid-market businesses.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Lantack

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Halsteren, the Netherlands, Lantack is a managed service provider bringing enterprise-level technology, structure and standards to small and medium-sized businesses. Built on founder and CEO Cliff Lagendijk's enterprise IT background, Lantack combines the capabilities of a mature MSP with the accessibility and personal relationships of a local IT partner. At its core is Carefree ICT, a culture that connects technology, people and organizations. Lantack delivers managed IT, cloud, cybersecurity and modern workplace solutions to customers throughout the Netherlands and internationally. Learn more at Lantack.com.

About Lyra Technology Group

Lyra Technology Group is a family of industry-leading technology service businesses. Our companies are operated independently by exceptional management teams. Lyra is a constellation that includes some of the brightest stars in the world. Like stars in a constellation, we partner with companies that shine on their own and come together to form something even greater. Companies that join our group retain the employees, name, and culture that have made them successful. As a platform of Evergreen, we never divest from the businesses we partner with and approach every decision with the goal of driving sustainable and healthy growth over the long term. For more Lyra Services Group news and information, visit http://www.lyratechgroup.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a community of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of technology services to provide value creation, talent, and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Bobby Eagle

WhiteFox for Evergreen and Lyra Technology Group

Bobby@whitefoxpr.com

Jan Morris

MiddleM Creative

jmorris@middlemcreative.com