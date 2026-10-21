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WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005 | Ticker-Symbol: APC
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 13:44
300,95 Euro
-0,40 % -1,20
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
USA Tech 100
USA 500
S&P 100
USA Industrie 30
1-Jahres-Chart
APPLE INC Chart 1 Jahr
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APPLE INC 5-Tage-Chart
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300,70301,0013:46
300,70301,0013:46
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 12:06 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Association of Polish Fruit and Vegetables Distributors "FRUIT UNION": Apple Day: Exploring the diversity of European apples in Brazil

Apple Day: Exploring the diversity of European apples in Brazil

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gala, Golden Delicious, Red Delicious, Red Jonaprince and Idared - European orchards offer varieties differing in flavour, texture and culinary uses. European apples are also available in Brazil, complementing the domestic supply. Apple Day, celebrated today, offers an opportunity to explore their diversity, production scale and presence in Brazil.

The World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) forecast presented at Prognosfruit 2026 puts apple production in the EU's main producing countries at around 9.5 million tonnes in 2026. Poland is the EU's largest apple producer, with this year's harvest forecast at around 2.7 million tonnes.

Five varieties, five distinctive qualities

Golden Delicious, Gala, Red Delicious, Idared and Red Jonaprince are promoted in Brazil through the campaign "Have an apple day! Get to know high quality apples from EU", co-funded by the European Union. According to WAPA, Golden Delicious has the highest production volume in the EU at around 1.8 million tonnes, followed by Gala at around 1.4 million tonnes.

As highlighted by the campaign, Golden Delicious has a gentle sweetness and delicate aroma, while Gala is crisp and juicy, with subtle honey notes. Red Delicious has deep red skin and a sweet flavour, Red Jonaprince balances sweetness with tartness, while Idared is crisp, juicy and slightly tart. The varieties can be enjoyed fresh or used in desserts, preserves and savoury dishes.

European apples on the Brazilian market

Brazilian apple production focuses primarily on Gala and Fuji. Brazilian Association of Apple Producers (ABPM) reports that these two varieties account for around 90% of the country's apple-growing area. Gala is therefore a major variety in both Brazil and the European Union.

Imports supplement domestic production. According to Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC), the country imported approximately 177,000 tonnes of fresh apples between August 2025 and July 2026. European Commission data show that almost 80,000 tonnes came from the European Union.

From European orchards to Brazilian tables

Apple production in the European Union is subject to common rules and standards covering production and the placing of food on the market. Traceability allows products to be tracked throughout the food supply chain. Apple Day highlights varietal diversity, the origins of apples sold in Brazil and their journey from European orchards to consumers.

More information about the campaign:https://euapples.eu

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/apple-day-exploring-the-diversity-of-european-apples-in-brazil-302911970.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
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