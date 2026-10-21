Company releases platform activity data and outlines the architecture of its patent-pending Voice Conversation-to-Company technology

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Buildy.ai ("Buildy" or the "Company"), developer of an AI platform that helps entrepreneurs start and launch businesses through spoken conversation, and its Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bill McIntosh today announced that 31,568 business projects have been created and published with a website on its platform (the "Platform"). The Company also released activity data covering websites, marketing output and AI agents.





Buildy.ai's voice-led AI platform interface

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As of October 10, 2026, the Company reports the following Platform activity totals:

31,568 business projects with a website created and published

255,422 website edits

905,111 messages exchanged with the Platform

96,404 minutes of live voice conversations

13,833 ads created

15,395 social posts created

9,182 SEO blog posts published

2,555 AI customer support and sales agents deployed

The Platform runs on Buildy's patent-pending Voice Conversation-to-Company technology, which links three components: a conversational voice agent, an orchestration agent and specialized execution agents. While the voice agent speaks with the business owner, the orchestration agent breaks the owner's goals into tasks and assigns them to execution agents. That work continues in the background without interrupting the conversation. Persistent memory stores each owner's goals, preferences and project information for later sessions. Approval checkpoints keep the owner responsible for key decisions.

Through the Platform, users can research a market, develop an offer, set up branding and build websites, web applications and sales funnels. They can also connect payments, run email campaigns, publish social media content and SEO articles, run paid advertising and deploy AI agents for customer support and sales.

"Every business starts with someone deciding to give their idea a chance," said Bill McIntosh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Buildy.ai. "We built Buildy to help them take that next step, and the step after that. You bring your vision. Buildy helps you work out the details and brings it to life."

In 2026, Buildy.ai was named Best AI Website Builder in the United States by the Evergreen Awards.

About Buildy.ai

Buildy.ai, led by Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bill McIntosh, provides AI-guided conversations that help entrepreneurs start, launch and run businesses. Its patent-pending Voice Conversation-to-Company technology coordinates AI agents across business strategy, design, development, marketing and operations. More information is available at https://buildy.ai.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320137