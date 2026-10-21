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PR Newswire
21.10.2026 12:18 Uhr
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Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) India: India to Convene 130+ Countries at Bharat RE Summit & Expo 2026 to Advance Global Clean Energy Investment and Partnerships

India to Convene 130+ Countries at Bharat RE Summit & Expo 2026 to Advance Global Clean Energy Investment and Partnerships

NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 130 countries are expected to converge in New Delhi from 2-5 November for the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo 2026, bringing together global policymakers, investors and innovators to advance clean energy investment, technology partnerships and international cooperation. Hosted by India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), the Summit will take place alongside the 9thSession of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly and 4th International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH), creating a major international platform connecting renewable energy markets, multilateral cooperation and emerging technologies.

India's rapidly expanding clean energy sector provides a compelling backdrop. With non-fossil fuel capacity exceeding 304 GW in August 2026, including 168 GW of solar, India is working towards 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030. Achieving this ambition will require substantial investment across renewable generation, transmission, storage, manufacturing and green hydrogen, creating significant opportunities for international capital, technology providers and industry partnerships.

Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi has also highlighted that India is the first country among the G20 nations to achieve the target laid down under the Paris Agreement.

The Summit will focus on opportunities to accelerate the global energy transition. Discussions will explore clean energy financing, resilient supply chains, green hydrogen and scalable deployment models. For developing economies, the convergence offers opportunities to strengthen cooperation on affordable energy access, technology exchange and innovative financing. ISA Assembly will bring a multilateral perspective to these discussions, connecting countries around practical solutions to expand solar deployment, mobilise investment and build local capabilities.

Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, and President of the ISA Assembly, said, "India's clean energy journey demonstrates what is possible when ambition is matched by investment, innovation and sustained action. But the energy transition is a shared global responsibility. At Bharat RE 2026, we invite governments, investors and innovators to forge partnerships, strengthen supply chains and advance solutions that make clean energy affordable and accessible to all. Together, we can turn shared ambition into lasting progress."

With over 75,000 participants expected, more than 400 exhibitors, 500 speakers, and 90 curated sessions, Bharat RE Summit & Expo 2026 aims to connect investment opportunities with ideas, technologies, and partnerships that can accelerate the global energy transition.

Registration www.bresummit.in

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/india-to-convene-130-countries-at-bharat-re-summit--expo-2026-to-advance-global-clean-energy-investment-and-partnerships-302915323.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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