JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")
The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 September 2026 was as follows:
Company Name
Date
NAV per Ordinary Share
JZ Capital Partners Limited
30 September 2026
$ 4.15
JZCP's NAV as at 30 September 2026 is $4.15 per share (31 August 2026: $4.17 per share), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.
The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.
Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 September 2026:
US$'000
Assets
Private investments 155,366
Cash at bank and treasuries 95,048
Other receivables and prepayments 528
Total Assets 250,942
Liabilities
Other liabilities 651
Total liabilities 651
Net Asset Value 250,291
Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352
Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.15