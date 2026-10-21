JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 30 September 2026 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 30 September 2026 $ 4.15

JZCP's NAV as at 30 September 2026 is $4.15 per share (31 August 2026: $4.17 per share), the decrease in NAV of (2) cents per share is due to net fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.

The Company's interim results are currently being reviewed by the Company's auditors and this NAV is therefore subject to change.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 30 September 2026:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 155,366

Cash at bank and treasuries 95,048

Other receivables and prepayments 528

Total Assets 250,942

Liabilities

Other liabilities 651

Total liabilities 651

Net Asset Value 250,291

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.15