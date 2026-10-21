

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.365 billion, or $6.27 per share. This compares with $1.189 billion, or $5.32 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Elevance Health Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.520 billion or $6.99 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.7% to $50.440 billion from $50.087 billion last year.



Elevance Health Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.365 Bln. vs. $1.189 Bln. last year. -EPS: $6.27 vs. $5.32 last year. -Revenue: $50.440 Bln vs. $50.087 Bln last year.



FY 2026 diluted EPS guidance raised to at least $22.00; adjusted diluted EPS2 guidance raised to at least $29.00 on continued operating momentum



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