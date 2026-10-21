

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Iberdrola SA (IBDSF.PK,IBE1.DE,IBE.MC,1IBE.MI), a major Spanish renewable energy company, on Wednesday revised up its annual adjusted earnings growth guidance, citing its nine-month earnings performance and robust demand.



Ignacio Galan, Executive Chairman of Iberdrola, said: 'Iberdrola's performance in the first nine months of 2026 gives us the confidence to raise our full-year outlook to at least 10% adjusted profit growth. As never before, we are leading the way globally in investing and delivering the electricity infrastructure essential for energy security and economic growth. Across all our geographies, unprecedented demand is driving accelerated grid build-out to 2030 and beyond.'



For fiscal 2026, Iberdrola now anticipates adjusted net profit growth of at least 10% against the previous adjusted net profit growth guidance of over 8%. For fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted net profit of EUR 6.231 billion.



In addition, the company noted that it aims to maintain an average annual adjusted net income growth rate of 10% over the next five years.



Iberdrola anticipates its regulated network asset base to exceed EUR 90 billion by 2030 globally. The company projects to add 15 GW additional capacity during the period between 2025 and 2030.



In addition, the company registered an increase in net income for the first nine-month period of 2026, helped by a surge in profit from discontinued operations and an increase in revenue.



For the first nine-month period of fiscal 2026, the company posted a net profit of EUR 5.816 billion, higher than EUR 5.307 billion in the same period last year. Net profit from continuing operations was EUR 4.927 billion, compared with EUR 5.438 billion a year ago. Net profit from discontinued operations surged to EUR 1.028 billion from EUR 266 million in the previous year.



The company's net earnings from continuing operations were hurt by higher expenses. Net operating expenses stood at EUR 4.123 billion, higher than EUR 3.774 billion a year ago. Financial expenses also rose to EUR 3.288 billion from the prior year's EUR 3.285 billion.



Excluding items, earnings were EUR 5.140 billion, higher than the prior year's EUR 4.726 billion.



Profit before tax stood at EUR 6.022 billion as against the prior year's EUR 6.685 billion. Operating profit moved down to EUR 7.645 billion from EUR 7.783 billion a year ago. Adjusted operating profit, however, moved up to EUR 7.645 billion from last year's EUR 6.871 billion. EBITDA slipped to EUR 11.890 billion from EUR 11.975 billion in the previous year. Revenue was EUR 34.405 billion, higher than EUR 32.400 billion last year.



Further, Iberdrola noted that it has proposed interim shareholder remuneration of EUR 0.275 per share, an increase of 8.7% from last year. Supplementary dividends will be announced in 2027 following the annual general meeting.



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