ESTEVE CDMO expands its presence in Asia with a major investment and new manufacturing site in China

After more than two decades in China, ESTEVE CDMO marks a new chapter in its commitment to the country and the region.

With more than $80 million invested, the new facility brings a new generation of manufacturing capabilities, with 250 m³ of reaction volume and potential capacity of more than 400+ m³.

Advanced manufacturing, automation, and digitalization enhance ESTEVE CDMO's capabilities and support its continued growth in Asia.

SHAOXING, China, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ESTEVE CDMO, Esteve Healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization, is strengthening its presence in Asia through the relocation, expansion and modernization of its existing manufacturing operations in China, supported by an investment of more than $80 million.

The new facility in Shaoxing represents a significant step forward in ESTEVE CDMO's manufacturing capabilities in China, combining increased capacity with advanced technologies and a high degree of automation and digitalization. Designed with flexibility and future development in mind, the facility will enhance the company's ability to respond to evolving customer and market needs in China and across the wider Asian market.

"After more than 20 years in China, this investment marks an important new chapter for us in the country. The relocation and expansion of our operations bring together advanced technologies, digitalization, and deep local expertise, strengthening our ability to support customers across China and Asia while further integrating the site into ESTEVE's global manufacturing network. But what truly differentiates us is the exceptional team that has built this business over the years. Their deep expertise, long-standing commitment, and strong culture are at the heart of what we do and will continue to drive our growth in China and beyond. Ultimately, this is what drives us: making a difference for patients and contributing to our shared purpose of improving lives together." said Sun Xuejie, Managing Director China & Mexico at ESTEVE CDMO.

Increased capacity and advanced capabilities

The new site comprises three manufacturing workshops with a total reaction volume of 250 m³, with space reserved for an additional 150+ m³, enabling potential total reaction capacity to exceed 400+ m³ as manufacturing needs evolve. The site has been designed with the necessary service and utility infrastructure to support future expansion.

Advanced manufacturing, automation, and digitalization are integrated throughout the facility to enhance operational efficiency, flexibility, and scalability. A purpose-built centralized control center supports the site's operations, alongside warehousing facilities, an office building and dedicated infrastructure designed to enable future development.

As part of ESTEVE CDMO's global technology platform, our China operations complement the capabilities available across our broader manufacturing network. Through this integrated footprint, ESTEVE CDMO offers technologies such as Spray Drying and HPAPI manufacturing, supporting the increasingly complex requirements of small-molecule API development and manufacturing.

The project also strengthens local capabilities and supports the development of people and expertise in China, while environmental, health and safety considerations are integrated into the design and operation of the facility. The new site has achieved a "Very Good" BREEAM rating, recognizing its sustainability performance and approach to responsible design and operation. The project has also been selected as a candidate for the BREEAM China Awards. These efforts are part of ESTEVE's broader commitment to creating positive impact, reinforced by its B Corp Certification and its focus on high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and responsible business practices.

More than 20 years in China: strengthening ESTEVE CDMO's presence in the region

The investment builds on more than two decades of manufacturing experience in China, as well as strong local capabilities and long-term relationships. It reinforces ESTEVE's commitment to the country and strengthens its platform to support customers across China and the wider Asian market, while further contributing to the company's global manufacturing network and capabilities.

"ESTEVE's more than two decades in China are a strong example of the value of long-term commitment and collaboration. This investment reflects the company's continued confidence in the region and its commitment to strengthening industrial capabilities and creating value locally," said Francisco de Asís Benítez Salas, Consul General of Spain in Shanghai.

China is an important part of ESTEVE's global manufacturing network and a key location for serving customers across Asia. The strengthened operations in Shaoxing will enhance local manufacturing capabilities, increase flexibility and provide greater capacity to support customers and partners in China and across the wider Asian market.

The investment also contributes to strengthening local industrial capabilities and developing the people and expertise that support ESTEVE CDMO's long-term presence in China. At the same time, the operations connect local capabilities with the standards, technology, and know-how of ESTEVE's global organization.

Supporting ESTEVE's long-term growth

ESTEVE operates through two strategic businesses, Pharma and CDMO, united by its shared purpose of Improving lives together.

The continued development of ESTEVE CDMO's manufacturing platform strengthens its capabilities and international reach, while supporting the long-term needs of pharmaceutical partners.

The investment in China brings together more than two decades of local experience with the scale and capabilities of ESTEVE's global CDMO platform. It provides a stronger foundation for the company's continued development in China, while reinforcing its ability to support pharmaceutical customers across Asia and contribute to the development of advanced manufacturing capabilities in the region.

About ESTEVE CDMO

ESTEVE CDMO, part of Esteve Healthcare, is a global pure-play partner specialized in small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and pharmaceutical intermediates, supporting pharmaceutical and biotech innovators in advancing complex molecules from early development to commercial supply. With over 60 years of experience in development and manufacturing, we combine deep scientific expertise, robust regulatory and quality systems, and a collaborative mindset.

ESTEVE CDMO, with headquarters in Barcelona, has a global network of six development and manufacturing sites across Spain, the United States, Mexico, and China, enabling scalable, resilient, and reliable supply solutions, tailored to each program's evolving needs.

About ESTEVE

ESTEVE is an international healthcare organization with a clear purpose: improving lives. This reason for reflecting its commitment to patients, healthcare professionals, communities, and innovators; believing that progress in science and health requires collaboration, shared responsibility, and trust. The company upholds strong ESG (Environment, Social & Governance) standards and is certified as a B Corp.

ESTEVE is focused on serving people living with complex diseases with highly specialized solutions. In parallel, under the ESTEVE CDMO scope, the organization works alongside innovators to accelerate treatments through the development and manufacturing of small-molecule APIs.

Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Barcelona, ESTEVE has grown globally, with pharmaceutical affiliates in Europe and the United States; and CDMO facilities in Spain, Mexico, China and the United States.

More information at www.esteve.com.

Press contact: Gemma Mestre, Global External Communications Manager, gmestre@esteve.com

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