Smartee Denti-Technology: Smartee Highlights Clinical Approaches to Complex Class II Cases at SIDO 2026

Smartee Highlights Clinical Approaches to Complex Class II Cases at SIDO 2026

TURIN, Italy, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology participated in the 57th SIDO International Congress, held in Turin from October 8-10, engaging with orthodontic professionals on complex case management and the evolving role of digital technologies in clinical decision-making.

Held under the theme "Beyond Alignment: Interdisciplinarity, Artificial Intelligence and Clinical Expertise in Orthodontic Decision-Making," the congress reflected a broader shift in orthodontics toward treatment approaches that integrate digital tools with clinical expertise and interdisciplinary assessment.

For Smartee, the meeting provided an opportunity to share its clinical approach to complex malocclusions and further strengthen its engagement with the Italian orthodontic community.

Addressing Complex Class II Cases Through Mandibular Repositioning

A key part of Smartee's participation was a clinical lecture by Dr. Jingting Lu titled "S8-SGTB: Correcting Severe Class II Jaw Discrepancy."

The presentation introduced on a novel approach to treating skeletal Class II malocclusion associated with mandibular retrusion, a condition that may involve both jaw discrepancies and a convex facial profile. Depending on the individual diagnosis and severity, conventional treatment options may include orthodontic camouflage or, in selected cases, orthognathic surgery in selected cases.

Dr. Lu presented the clinical application of S8-SGTB, part of the innovative Smartee GS system, which integrates Mandibular Repositioning Technology with clear aligner treatment.

Her lecture addressed patient selection, mandibular position assessment and treatment planning for patients with Class II jaw discrepancies. For appropriately selected patients, mandibular repositioning offers an additional treatment pathway that considers mandibular position alongside dental movement and occlusal management.

The lecture also reflected a broader principle underlying the GS system: evaluating mandibular relationships in the sagittal, vertical and transverse dimensions rather than focusing on tooth alignment alone.

Deepening Engagement in the Italian Market

Smartee's participation at SIDO 2026 also forms part of the company's continued development in the Italian orthodontic market.

Through scientific meetings, clinical education and direct engagement with local orthodontic professionals, Smartee is working to deepen professional exchange and better understand the clinical needs of doctors in Italy.

Italy will remain an important focus of Smartee's European academic activities. Following the Smartee European Summit 2026 in Mallorca, which brought together nearly 300 orthodontic experts and clinicians from 27 countries, the company plans to hold its next European Summit in Rome in 2027.

Smartee's participation at SIDO and its planned return to Italy for the 2027 European Summit reflect the company's continued commitment to building deeper clinical and academic engagement in the Italian market.

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