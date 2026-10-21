Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gewinnsprung und Milliardenmarkt im Rücken - 40 Mio. USD Auftragsbestand durch Methan-Altlasten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 12:42 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smartee Denti-Technology: Smartee Highlights Clinical Approaches to Complex Class II Cases at SIDO 2026

Smartee Highlights Clinical Approaches to Complex Class II Cases at SIDO 2026

TURIN, Italy, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology participated in the 57th SIDO International Congress, held in Turin from October 8-10, engaging with orthodontic professionals on complex case management and the evolving role of digital technologies in clinical decision-making.

Held under the theme "Beyond Alignment: Interdisciplinarity, Artificial Intelligence and Clinical Expertise in Orthodontic Decision-Making," the congress reflected a broader shift in orthodontics toward treatment approaches that integrate digital tools with clinical expertise and interdisciplinary assessment.

For Smartee, the meeting provided an opportunity to share its clinical approach to complex malocclusions and further strengthen its engagement with the Italian orthodontic community.

Addressing Complex Class II Cases Through Mandibular Repositioning

A key part of Smartee's participation was a clinical lecture by Dr. Jingting Lu titled "S8-SGTB: Correcting Severe Class II Jaw Discrepancy."

The presentation introduced on a novel approach to treating skeletal Class II malocclusion associated with mandibular retrusion, a condition that may involve both jaw discrepancies and a convex facial profile. Depending on the individual diagnosis and severity, conventional treatment options may include orthodontic camouflage or, in selected cases, orthognathic surgery in selected cases.

Dr. Lu presented the clinical application of S8-SGTB, part of the innovative Smartee GS system, which integrates Mandibular Repositioning Technology with clear aligner treatment.

Her lecture addressed patient selection, mandibular position assessment and treatment planning for patients with Class II jaw discrepancies. For appropriately selected patients, mandibular repositioning offers an additional treatment pathway that considers mandibular position alongside dental movement and occlusal management.

The lecture also reflected a broader principle underlying the GS system: evaluating mandibular relationships in the sagittal, vertical and transverse dimensions rather than focusing on tooth alignment alone.

Deepening Engagement in the Italian Market

Smartee's participation at SIDO 2026 also forms part of the company's continued development in the Italian orthodontic market.

Through scientific meetings, clinical education and direct engagement with local orthodontic professionals, Smartee is working to deepen professional exchange and better understand the clinical needs of doctors in Italy.

Italy will remain an important focus of Smartee's European academic activities. Following the Smartee European Summit 2026 in Mallorca, which brought together nearly 300 orthodontic experts and clinicians from 27 countries, the company plans to hold its next European Summit in Rome in 2027.

Smartee's participation at SIDO and its planned return to Italy for the 2027 European Summit reflect the company's continued commitment to building deeper clinical and academic engagement in the Italian market.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/smartee-highlights-clinical-approaches-to-complex-class-ii-cases-at-sido-2026-302915350.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.