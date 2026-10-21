Compvide, Inc. today announced the commercial launch of its CIMED platform. The CIMED-AP, CIMED-LP, and CIMED-CP kits assess the alternative, lectin, and classical complement pathways, respectively, using 50% serum to support testing under more physiological conditions.

The commercial launch follows Compvide's participation in the 20th European Meeting on Complement in Human Disease (EMCHD), held September 1-5, 2026, in Cardiff, Wales. Through a scientific presentation, poster, and exhibition, the company shared research highlighting the importance of assay conditions in evaluating complement activity and the effects of complement-targeting therapies.

Unlike conventional assays that often use highly diluted serum, CIMED assays use 50% serum. Research presented by Compvide at EMCHD highlighted how serum dilution can influence measurements of complement inhibition, particularly at lower drug concentrations. These findings underscore the importance of assay conditions when evaluating potential complement-targeting therapies.

"The commercial launch of CIMED delivers on a major milestone for Compvide," said Dr. Sadam Yaseen, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Compvide. "This is an important first step toward our longer-term goal of developing CIMED for in vitro diagnostic use and giving patients access to testing that can help guide their care. Today, we are equipping researchers with the tools to build the scientific evidence needed to advance that goal."

"Understanding how a potential therapy affects complement requires careful attention to the conditions in which it is tested," said Wilhelm Schwaeble, Ph.D., Professor of Immunology at the University of Cambridge. "Assays that retain a higher proportion of serum can help researchers investigate complement activity in a more physiologically relevant environment. CIMED offers a promising approach to support this work."

Compvide has also introduced Mouse CIMED-AP, extending the platform into preclinical complement research.

CIMED kits are for Research Use Only and are not intended for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Compvide

Compvide is a Seattle-based biotechnology company developing assays for functional complement research. Its proprietary CIMED platform supports the study of complement activity and the evaluation of complement-targeting therapies. Current products are for Research Use Only.

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Contacts:

Media Contact: info@compvide.com

Website: https://www.compvide.com