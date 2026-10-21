Options Technology (Options), the leading managed IT services and technology solutions provider, today announced the deployment of comprehensive market data coverage across all Nasdaq options exchanges, Nasdaq PHLX, Nasdaq Options Market, Nasdaq Texas Options, Nasdaq ISE, Nasdaq GEMX, and Nasdaq MRX, providing institutional clients with streamlined access to one of the world's most active options trading ecosystems.

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Options Expands Data Coverage with Nasdaq Options Feeds

The expansion enhances connectivity to Nasdaq's options markets, enabling firms to access a broader range of trading opportunities through Options' global platform. Available in both native and normalized formats, the data can be seamlessly integrated into trading, analytics, and risk management workflows while maintaining the speed, performance, and reliability demanded by today's markets.

Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options, said: "Access to timely, reliable market data is critical for firms competing in today's derivatives markets. By extending our coverage across the full Nasdaq options ecosystem, we're helping clients simplify market data consumption, reduce operational overhead, and focus on the trading and investment strategies that drive their business."

The deployment further strengthens AtlasFeed, expanding the breadth of market data available through the platform and supporting Options' broader strategy of delivering comprehensive, integrated market data solutions.

The launch builds on a series of recent milestones across the business, including the announcement of Options' H1 2026 Market Data Feed Expansion, and the appointment of Stephen Dorrian as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Data.

Options Technology:

Options Technology (Options) is a financial technology company at the forefront of banking and trading infrastructure. We serve clients globally with offices in New York, London, Paris, Belfast, Cambridge, Chicago, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Auckland. At Options, our services are woven into the hottest trends in global technology, including high-performance Networking, Cloud, Security, and AI (Artificial Intelligence).

www.options-it.com

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Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Anna Horner, anna.horner@options-it.com