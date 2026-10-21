MIAX Launches Physically-settled Fertilizer Futures on MIAX Futures

MIAMI and PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIAX) (NYSE: MIAX), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today announced the successful launch of four physically-settled fertilizer futures contracts on MIAX Futures - NOLA Urea (Ticker: MGU) Futures, NOLA Mono-ammonium Phosphate (Ticker: MAP) Futures, NOLA Di-ammonium Phosphate (Ticker: DAP) Futures, and NOLA Potassium Chloride (Ticker: MOP) Futures.

The four new products are traded on the MIAX Futures Onyx electronic trading platform and cleared through MIAX Futures Clearing.

"Imported fertilizer is a vital input for global food production and with one third of all fertilizer traded by sea passing through the Strait of Hormuz, ongoing volatility in the region exposed significant vulnerabilities in the commodity's supply chain," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX. "MIAX Futures' physically-settled fertilizer futures provide a transparent, exchange-traded mechanism for managing risk and establishing price discovery during times of uncertainty."

"Volatility in global fertilizer markets reinforces the importance of risk-management tools and price transparency throughout the supply chain," said Roger Baker, Vice President, Crop Nutrients Product Line at CHS, a leading global agribusiness and the largest farmer-owned cooperative in the United States. "Customers and suppliers benefit from having access to tools and strategies that can help manage risk as they make purchasing, production and marketing decisions."

"MIAX Futures has worked closely with the agricultural industry for over a century, and we remain committed to supporting the needs of our customers with product and technology innovation," said Shelly Brown, Chief Strategy Officer of MIAX and Chief Executive Officer of MIAX Futures.

For more information, visit https://www.miaxglobal.com/fertilizer-futures-products.

About MIAX

Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MIAX) is a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes and geographies. MIAX operates eight exchanges across options, futures, equities and international markets including MIAX Options, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald, MIAX Sapphire, MIAX Pearl Equities, MIAX Futures, The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX), and The International Stock Exchange (TISE). MIAX also owns Dorman Trading, a full-service Futures Commission Merchant and Notice Registered Broker-Dealer with the National Futures Association for purposes of facilitating transactions of security futures. To learn more about MIAX please visit www.miaxglobal.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expect," "anticipates," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include the risks and uncertainties listed in MIAX's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Trading in securities, options, futures, options on futures, or other financial instruments involves risk and is not suitable for all investors. Any trades undertaken will be at the sole risk of the relevant investor and should always be made in compliance with the local laws and applicable regulations. Neither MIAX nor its subsidiaries are registered or licensed to provide, or purport to provide, financial services of any kind in any jurisdiction where MIAX or its subsidiaries are not authorized to do business or where such distribution would be contrary to the local laws and regulations.

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MIAX Contacts:

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