Microencapsulation Market worth $24.02 billion in 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the microencapsulation market is projected to grow from USD 16.90 billion in 2026 to USD 24.02 billion in 2031, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Microencapsulation Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 16.90 billion

USD 16.90 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 24.02 billion

USD 24.02 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.3%

Microencapsulation Market Trends & Insights:

The microencapsulation market is driven by the growing need to improve the stability, protection, controlled release, and functionality of sensitive ingredients across pharmaceutical, food & beverage, household & personal care, agricultural, textile, and other applications. Rising demand for functional and fortified products, controlled-release formulations, and ingredients with improved shelf stability is driving adoption of microencapsulation technologies. The market also benefits from encapsulation, which protects active ingredients from moisture, oxygen, light, and temperature during processing and storage. Furthermore, advances in encapsulation materials and processing technologies are improving delivery performance, formulation flexibility, and scalability, while ongoing product development across diverse industries is supporting market growth.

By end-use Industry, the pharmaceuticals segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 52.5% in 2026.

By shell material, polymers are expected to dominate the microencapsulation market.

By technology, the emulsion technologies segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the microencapsulation market from 2026 to 2031.

By core material form, solid accounted for the largest share of 73% of the microencapsulation market in 2026.

By Core Material, Active Ingredients are projected to account for the largest share of the microencapsulation market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the microencapsulation market, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

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The microencapsulation market is evolving as manufacturers increasingly use encapsulation technologies to improve ingredient stability, protection, controlled release, and ease of incorporation across food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, household & personal care, agriculture, and other industries. Microencapsulation enables sensitive core materials such as vitamins, minerals, probiotics, flavors, essential oils, bioactive compounds, and active pharmaceutical ingredients to be protected from environmental and processing conditions, including heat, moisture, oxygen, and light. At the same time, manufacturers are expanding encapsulation capabilities across spray, emulsion, coacervation, polymerization, extrusion, and other technologies to address different core materials, shell materials, and release requirements. The growing use of functional and fortified products further encourages incorporating encapsulated ingredients into a broader range of formulations. As demand grows, encapsulation efficiency, ingredient stability, controlled release, process scalability, and compatibility between core and shell materials are becoming increasingly important in the microencapsulation market. Advances in formulation and process design enable manufacturers to better protect and retain sensitive ingredients while producing encapsulated materials suitable for commercial-scale applications.

By core material, the active ingredients segment accounts for the largest share of the microencapsulation market.

The active ingredients segment accounts for a significant share of the microencapsulation market because encapsulation technologies protect sensitive compounds and maintain their stability during processing and storage. Active ingredients can be susceptible to moisture, oxygen, light, temperature, and other environmental conditions that affect their effectiveness. Microencapsulation provides a protective barrier around these materials, improving stability, compatibility, ingredient retention, and controlled release. Growing demand for products requiring enhanced functionality and controlled delivery is further supporting the use of active ingredients as core materials, particularly where protection and release performance are important.

By core material form, liquid is expected to dominate the microencapsulation market.

The dominance of liquid core materials is supported by the extensive use of microencapsulation to encapsulate oils, emulsions, flavors, essential oils, fragrances, and other liquid active compounds within protective shell materials. Encapsulation improves stability by protecting these materials from oxidation, evaporation, moisture, light, and other environmental factors while maintaining their functional properties during processing, storage, and end use. The technology also enables the incorporation of liquid ingredients into solid and liquid formulations while supporting controlled release and improved handling. These benefits make liquid core materials widely utilized across food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, household & personal care, agriculture, and other industrial applications. The broad use of liquid ingredients in commercial formulations, along with microencapsulation's ability to enhance their stability, delivery, and performance, continues to support the liquid segment's leading position in the market.

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North America is expected to dominate the microencapsulation market, accounting for the largest share.

North America accounts for a significant share of the microencapsulation market because the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, household & personal care, and agricultural industries extensively use microencapsulation technologies to enhance ingredient stability, functionality, and delivery performance. The region benefits from a well-established manufacturing base, advanced R&D capabilities, and a high concentration of companies involved in specialty ingredients, encapsulation technologies, and formulated products. Microencapsulation is widely used across applications involving flavors, fragrances, vitamins, minerals, bioactive compounds, active ingredients, and agricultural inputs, supporting demand across multiple end-use industries. The widespread adoption of functional foods, nutraceuticals, advanced pharmaceutical formulations, premium personal care products, and controlled-release agricultural products continues to support the use of microencapsulation in the region. In addition, ongoing investments in ingredient innovation, formulation technologies, and value-added products are increasing the use of microencapsulation to improve product stability, shelf life, sensory performance, and controlled-release characteristics. Major market participants, strong technological capabilities, and sustained demand for high-performance products continue to support North America's position in the microencapsulation market.

Top Companies in the Microencapsulation Market

The report profiles key players such as BASF SE (Germany), DSM-Firmenich (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (US), Givaudan (Switzerland), Cargill, Incorporated (US), Ingredion (US), Symrise (Germany), DuPont (US), Glanbia PLC (Ireland), Lycored (US), TasteTech (UK), Clextral (France), Vitae Naturals (Spain), Vitablend (Netherlands), and FrieslandCampina (Netherlands), among others.

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Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in the microencapsulation market is increasingly focused on expanding production capacity and strengthening encapsulation capabilities across food, fragrance, and other applications. In August 2025, DSM-Firmenich announced an investment of approximately EUR 55 million (~USD 64 million) in a 56,000-square-meter greenfield Taste manufacturing plant in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, incorporating encapsulation systems and expected to become operational in Q4 2027. In September 2024, DSM-Firmenich also invested close to S$ 30 million (~USD 23 million) in two new facilities in Singapore, including the Perfumery Automated Compounding Encapsulation (PEACE) Facility. In December 2025, Balchem announced a USD 25 million investment to build a state-of-the-art microencapsulation manufacturing facility in Orange County, New York, expected to open in 2027.

Revenue Shift Context

The global microencapsulation market is shifting toward advanced delivery, protection, and controlled-release solutions across pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, household & personal care, agriculture, textile, and building & construction applications. The market is projected to grow from USD 16.90 billion in 2026 to USD 24.02 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.3%, supported by growing demand for improved ingredient stability, controlled release, taste masking, extended shelf life, and targeted delivery. Pharmaceuticals represent a major demand base, where microencapsulation is used for controlled-release and drug-delivery applications, while adoption is also expanding across food and beverages for protecting sensitive ingredients and improving formulation stability. Growing use in agricultural inputs, personal care formulations, textiles, and construction materials is further broadening the application base, while advances in encapsulation technologies and shell materials support the development of application-specific formulations.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key players have pursued acquisitions and strategic investments to strengthen their microencapsulation and related ingredient capabilities. In December 2025, Alexium International (Australia) announced the acquisition of Microtek Laboratories (US), expanding its microencapsulation capabilities in phase change materials and specialty chemistries. In April 2023, Ingredion Incorporated (US) completed strategic investments in Amishi Drugs & Chemicals and Mannitab Pharma Specialties in India, expanding its pharmaceutical excipient portfolio to include encapsulation materials. In October 2021, Milliken & Company (US) acquired Encapsys LLC, strengthening its microencapsulation capabilities and expanding its technology platform across multiple applications.

MICROENCAPSULATION MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, OCTOBER 2021 - DECEMBER 2025

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Dec-25 Acquisition Alexium International (Australia) Microtek Laboratories (US) Alexium International completed the strategic acquisition of Microtek Laboratories, a leader in microencapsulation technology. The acquisition strengthened Alexium's capabilities in microencapsulated phase change materials and high-performance specialty chemistries, integrating microcapsule manufacturing with formulated coatings delivery. The combined business serves customers across textiles, bedding, apparel, and personal comfort applications, with manufacturing operations in Greer, South Carolina, and Dayton, Ohio. Apr-23 Acquisition Ingredion (US) Amishi Drugs & Chemicals (India) & Mannitab Pharma Specialties (India) Ingredion expanded its pharmaceutical excipient portfolio through investments in Amishi Drugs & Chemicals and Mannitab Pharma Specialties. The move added functional excipients, including encapsulation materials, to Ingredion's portfolio and strengthened its capabilities to serve pharmaceutical and nutraceutical formulations. Oct-21 Acquisition Milliken & Company (US) Encapsys LLC (US) Milliken acquired Encapsys, a company specializing in microencapsulation technologies, adding established microencapsulation capabilities across applications including home care, personal care, agriculture, textiles, bedding, and carbonless paper.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global microencapsulation market is competitive, with the top five companies, Givaudan, BASF SE, DSM-Firmenich, Cargill, Incorporated, and Ingredion, estimated to account for about 33-48% of total market share. These companies compete through broad ingredient portfolios, microencapsulation capabilities, application expertise, technological development, and a global presence across pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, household & personal care, agriculture, textiles, building & construction, and other end-use industries. The remaining market share is distributed among numerous regional and specialized players, reflecting the diverse applications and technologies within the global microencapsulation market.

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