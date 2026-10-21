Garvee Innovation Inc.: GARVEE Unveils Autumn 2026 Innovation Portfolio for German Homes, Paired with Exclusive Seasonal Savings

ONTARIO, Calif., Oct. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GARVEE is a lifestyle brand offering home, garden, and outdoor products. To meet seasonal climate control, living space comfort, and holiday gifting needs, the brand has launched a 10% off seasonal promotion. Customers can redeem the discount code DEGARVEE10 at checkout on GARVEE's German site through December 31, 2026.

Autumn & Winter Warming Solutions

As temperatures drop, indoor climate management and holiday dining take center stage. Maintaining a warm home and serving hot meals are essential for autumn and winter gatherings:

Smart Climate Control: The GARVEE 18000BTU Split Air Conditioner delivers powerful A+++ energy-efficient heating and cooling with smart WiFi remote controls for year-round temperature management.

The GARVEE 18000BTU Split Air Conditioner delivers powerful A+++ energy-efficient heating and cooling with smart WiFi remote controls for year-round temperature management. Ambient Fireplace Decor: The GARVEE 50-Inch Ultra-Thin Electric Fireplace provides 18000W heating output and mesmerizing LED flame effects, instantly elevating living room atmosphere.

The GARVEE 50-Inch Ultra-Thin Electric Fireplace provides 18000W heating output and mesmerizing LED flame effects, instantly elevating living room atmosphere. Festive Food Warming: The GARVEE Stainless Steel Electric Chafing Dish features an integrated 600W heating element, precise temperature controls, and a clear viewing lid to keep banquet meals hot and fresh.





Relaxation Aesthetics

Creating a comfortable sanctuary encourages relaxation during cold months. Soft furnishings and ergonomic seating elevate daily living and reading nooks:

Tactile Living Room Softness: The machine-washable GARVEE Modern Area Rug (200x290 cm) adds cloud-like softness underfoot with high-density ultra-soft fibers and non-slip backing.

The machine-washable GARVEE Modern Area Rug (200x290 cm) adds cloud-like softness underfoot with high-density ultra-soft fibers and non-slip backing. Ergonomic Relaxation Solutions: Families can further complement their indoor comfort with GARVEE's broader seating collection, including heated electric massage recliners and gentle-rocking leisure chairs for cozy winter evenings.





Active Outdoor Play and Holiday Gifting

Crisp autumn afternoons remain ideal for outdoor recreation, making ride-on toys a top choice for early holiday gift shopping:

All-Terrain Riding Adventures: The high-torque GARVEE 12V Off-Road Electric Ride-On Vehicle features wear-resistant tires, dual-motor traction, and parental remote controls, delivering safe driving fun on grass and gravel paths.





About GARVEE:

GARVEE is a lifestyle brand dedicated to enhancing everyday life through a diverse catalog of home, garden, and outdoor products. It is committed to providing durable, affordable, and family-friendly solutions that turn every corner of your home into a space where you can truly relax and thrive, making every day feel just a little more effortless.

Company Name: Garvee Innovation Inc.

Contact Person: Cherry Smith

Email: Support@garvee.com

State: California

Country: United States

Website: www.garvee.com