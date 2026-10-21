Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from six diamond drill holes have expanded the Imperial and Lower Imperial Zones, and identified multiple high-grade structures in the footwall of the Royal Shear at its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project BC (the "Project"). The Project is road accessible and located 4 kilometres ("km") east of Gold Bridge, British Columbia, in the historic Bridge River Mining Camp. In January 2026, the Company reported an inaugural Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 19.6 million tonnes at an average grade 2.30 grams per tonne ("gpt") Au, for 1.45 million ounces contained gold ("MRE") (see MRE Disclaimer below).

All six holes intersected gold and antimony mineralization. Drilling has successfully extended both the Imperial and the Lower Imperial Zones with wide intersections as summarized below. The deeper drilling also intersected several previously undefined high-grade structures in five of the six holes, with individual intervals grading up to 31.90 gpt gold and 0.30% antimony ("Sb") over 0.5 meters ("m"). Significant results are summarized in Table 1 and Table 2. Highlights include:

Imperial Zone expansion: DDH26-140 extended the zone 50 m northwest along the Royal Shear trend with 5.89 gpt gold and 0.19% Sb over 5.2 m , including 8.54 gpt gold and 0.41% Sb over 2.0 m .

DDH26-140 extended the zone 50 m northwest along the Royal Shear trend with , including . Lower Imperial Zone expansion: DDH26-137 extended the zone 55 m southeast with a wide intersection of 2.24 gpt gold and 0.06% antimony over 16.2 m , including 11.75 gpt gold and 0.42% Sb over 0.6 m . DDH26-140 extended the zone 50 m northwest and returned 6.41 gpt gold and 0.22% Sb over 1.0 m .

DDH26-137 extended the zone 55 m southeast with a wide intersection of , including . DDH26-140 extended the zone 50 m northwest and returned . Other Wide mineralized intervals: DDH26-130A returned 2.97 gpt gold and 0.03% Sb over 11.1 m , including 6.40 gpt gold and 0.03% Sb over 1.9 m ; DDH26-134A returned 3.96 gpt gold and 1.92% Sb over 10.9 m , including 9.71 gpt gold and 0.41% Sb over 2.0 m .

DDH26-130A returned , including ; DDH26-134A returned , including . New high-grade footwall structures: Five of the six holes intersected previously undefined structures, including 31.90 gpt gold and 0.30% Sb over 0.5 m in DDH26-137, 17.10 gpt gold and 0.05% Sb over 2.0 m in DDH26-140, and 8.55 gpt gold and 1.42% Sb over 2.0 m in DDH26-144. Fourteen (14) notable high-grade intercepts are summarized in Table 2.

Five of the six holes intersected previously undefined structures, including in DDH26-137, in DDH26-140, and in DDH26-144. Fourteen (14) notable high-grade intercepts are summarized in Table 2. Program progress: The Company has now completed more than 10,200 m in 25 diamond drill holes at the Eagle, Crown and Imperial Zones. Drilling continues at the Crown Zone, where partial assay results are being compiled.

"The 2026 drilling has expanded the size of both the Imperial and Lower Imperial Zones and identified multiple high-grade structures beyond the previously defined mineralized zones. These results demonstrate the opportunity to add mineralized volume along the Royal Shear and associated footwall. Diamond drilling continues at the Crown Zone, and we look forward to reporting those assay results as they are finalized," said Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO.

The 2026 diamond drill program was designed to expand the MRE along trend and to depth. To date, the Company has completed over 10,200 m in 25 diamond drill holes at the Eagle, Crown and Imperial Zones along the Royal Shear trend, bringing the total to over 42,000 m of diamond drilling by the company in the MRE area. Assay results for the six 2026 drill holes completed at the Imperial Zone are reported herein, while Eagle Zone results were previously reported on June 24 and August 11, 2026. All 2026 diamond drill holes reported to date have intersected gold and antimony mineralization.

Assay results from the Crown Zone are being finalized and will be reported soon.

Imperial Zone Expansion

The Imperial area comprises two principal mineralized structures: the Imperial Zone, which follows the Royal Shear fault contact, and the Lower Imperial Zone, a wide sulphide-bearing crackle breccia hosted by a gabbro body approximately 200 m into the footwall of the Royal Shear. (see release dated December 16, 2024)

The 2026 drilling program expanded both zones. DDH26-140 extended the Imperial Zone 50 m northwest along the Royal Shear and returned 5.89 gpt gold and 0.19% antimony over 5.2 m, including 8.54 gpt gold and 0.41% antimony over 2.0 m.

DDH26-130A and DDH26-134A tested a previously under-drilled segment of the Royal Shear fault contact. Both holes intersected the contact at the predicted depth and returned broad intervals of gold-antimony mineralization. DDH26-130A returned 2.97 gpt gold and 0.03% antimony over 11.1 m, including 6.40 gpt gold and 0.03% antimony over 1.9 m, in a 45 m step-out from DDH25-109. DDH26-134A returned 3.96 gpt gold and 1.92% antimony over 10.9 m, including 9.71 gpt gold and 0.41% antimony over 2.0 m, in a 63 m step-out from DDH25-110.

DDH26-137 extended the Lower Imperial Zone 55 m southeast and intersected multiple mineralized horizons. The principal interval returned 2.24 gpt gold and 0.06% antimony over 16.2 m, including 11.75 gpt gold and 0.42% antimony over 0.6 m and 4.96 gpt gold and 0.30% antimony over 2.2 m. A secondary splay returned 3.20 gpt gold and 0.76% antimony over 2.9 m, including 6.36 gpt gold and 0.27% antimony over 1.0 m.

DDH26-140 extended the Lower Imperial Zone 50 m northwest, returning 6.41 gpt gold and 0.22% antimony over 1.0 m within a broader interval of 0.64 gpt gold over 13.5 m. This mineralization is interpreted to correlate with the secondary splay intersected in DDH26-137, approximately 100 m to the southeast.

New High-Grade Structures in the Imperial Footwall

The 2026 program included deeper drilling into the footwall volcanic rocks to test extensions of the Lower Imperial Zone. Five of the six holes intersected several previously undefined high-grade structures. These structures occur as fault-hosted quartz-carbonate-stibnite veins and sulphide-rich cataclastite breccias developed along competency contrasts, including lithological contacts and the margins of large pre-mineral quartz veins. Reported intervals range from 0.5 m to 2.0 m in core length, with grades of up to 31.90 gpt gold and 1.92% antimony. The high-grade intervals commonly occur within broader, lower-grade mineralized envelopes. For example, DDH26-144 returned 8.55 gpt gold and 1.42% Sb over 2.0 m within 3.50 gpt gold and 0.51% Sb over 5.8 m. See Table 2 for a list of notable high-grade intercepts.

Eagle Offset Target - Inaugural Drilling Update

In addition to diamond drilling designed to expand the MRE, the Company is evaluating the Eagle Offset geochemical anomaly, which commences approximately 500 m south of the Eagle Zone. The target was identified through prospecting and soil sampling during the 2025 field season (see release dated January 21, 2026). The gold-arsenic-antimony talus-fines anomaly measures approximately 1,300 m by 500 m. Outcrops are sparce, however 2025 bedrock grab samples from silicified and altered mafic volcanic rocks returned gold values of up to 8.16 gpt gold.

In September, the Company completed excavating 2 km of access trails crossing the large geochemical anomaly, exposing additional altered and mineralized outcrops in several locations. To date, surface channel sampling was completed on altered bedrock exposures, followed by drilling of 31 reverse-circulation ("RC") holes with over 1,500 RC samples submitted for laboratory assay analysis. Screening of RC samples using a portable X-ray fluorescence ("pXRF") unit has now been completed for the completed RC holes. The instrument provides reliable field measurements for elements including antimony and arsenic. Quantitative gold assays are not possible with pXRF, thus pXRF measurements are being used as a proxy to map potential gold-rich mineralized structures while laboratory assays are pending.

The pXRF data are being compiled and reviewed. The Company expects to report the results after quality-control checks are completed.

Metallurgy and Antimony Recovery Update

Flotation test work and mineralogical studies are in progress at Blue Coast Research. Flotation test work has been completed on seven of ten samples selected from across the MRE deposit area. Preliminary flotation results are promising with associated gold assays still pending.

The Company plans to report a summary of the rougher-flotation test work after all ten samples have been tested and the associated gold assays have been received and reviewed. It is anticipated that cleaner-concentrate test work will proceed afterwards.

All drill assay results are reported as core length intervals. True composite widths are estimated at 80% to 100% of core length. Highlighted intervals are reported in Table 1 and Table 2, and the reported drill holes are shown on the surface plan map in Figure 1. A vertical section displaying DDH26-130A, DDH26-134A, DDH26-137, and DDH26-144 is shown in Figure 2.

The Reliance Gold Project is interpreted to host a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts, though generally low concentrations of sulphides, including pyrite, arsenopyrite, and stibnite. These occur as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias, which are frequently associated with pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. The geological setting and all drilling results to date support the Company's view that the Project has near surface and underground growth potential.

MRE Disclaimer and Qualified Person

The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") was prepared for Endurance Gold Corporation by Ginto Consulting Ltd. in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects with an effective date of January 8, 2026. Please see the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated March 10, 2026 for additional disclosure for the MRE. The Report, titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Reliance Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada", is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile and on the Company's website.

Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources estimated will be converted into mineral reserves. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved of this news release.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties. Our current exploration focus is to advance the Reliance Gold Project, located near Gold Bridge B.C. in the historic Bridge River Gold Mining Camp.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold are re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Talus-fines samples were collected by hand using a shovel and/or grub hoe to excavate up to two metres of pumice tephra-ash that covers the Property. Due to the relatively young age of the tephra-ash deposit there is no mature soil development above this tephra-ash horizon. Soil samples were dried and screened at the Property under the supervision of geologist. The undersized fraction of the sample was analyzed by an Vanta XRF Analyzer which is capable of measuring elements from concentrations as low as single parts per million (ppm). Duplicate pXRF analysis was conducted on a select set of the duplicate split samples to test for reproducibility. The pXRF analysis does not return quantifiable gold but previous work by the Company has shown that arsenic mineralization has a strong positive correlation with gold mineralization. A subset of talus-fines samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, where they were analyzed by method AuME-TL43 to validate pXRF arsenic values and to report gold analysis down to 1 ppb gold.

Grab Samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade from the area sampled. Since 2020, all rock samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Figure 1: Reliance Property - 2026 Drilling Plan Map Imperial with Near-Surface MRE

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Figure 2: Reliance Property - Imperial Zone Vertical Section 355

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Table 1 - October 21, 2026 Composite DDH Assays Results Imperial Zone





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Table 2- October 21, 2026 - High Grade Vein intercepts - Imperial Zone.





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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320084