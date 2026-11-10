Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 10, 2026) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from five (5) additional diamond drill holes completed at its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project (the "Project"). In January 2026, the Company reported an inaugural Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 19.6 million tonnes at an average grade 2.30 grams per tonne ("gpt") Au, for 1.45 million ounces contained gold (see MRE Disclaimer below).

All five holes intersected gold and antimony mineralization outside of the MRE. Drilling has successfully intersected a new zone (the "Crown Connector") approximately 125 metres ("m") up-dip of the Lower Imperial Zone, providing mineralized continuity between the Crown and Imperial Zones, and further evidence of continuous stacked mineralized structures in the footwall of the Royal Shear fault. Significant results are summarized in Table 1 and Table 2. Highlights include:

MRE Expansion: This release is the fourth set of assay results reported from the 2026 MRE expansion program. All eighteen (18) drill holes reported this year have intersected gold and/or antimony mineralization outside the footprint of the MRE.

This release is the fourth set of assay results reported from the 2026 MRE expansion program. All eighteen (18) drill holes reported this year have intersected gold and/or antimony mineralization outside the footprint of the MRE. Crown Zone expansion: New Crown Connector Zone identified as the up-dip extension of the Lower Imperial Zone. DDH26-143 returned 1.58 gpt gold and 0.08% Sb over 22.7 m , including 2.57 gpt gold and 0.05% Sb over 6.1 m and 8.86 gpt gold and 0.26% Sb over 1.0 m .

New identified as the up-dip extension of the Lower Imperial Zone. DDH26-143 returned , including and . New high-grade footwall structures: All four Crown Zone holes intersected multiple new high-grade structures, including 48.3 gpt gold and 1.68% Sb over 0.6 m within 7.79 gpt gold and 0.26% Sb over 4.1 m (DDH26-143), 8.07 gpt gold and 0.05% Sb over 1.0 m (DDH26-139), 8.58 gpt gold and 0.05% Sb over 0.5 m (DDH26-141), and 13.65 gpt gold and 0.02% Sb over 1.0 m (DDH26-145). Twenty-one (21) notable high-grade intercepts are summarized in Table 2.

All four Crown Zone holes intersected multiple new high-grade structures, including within (DDH26-143), (DDH26-139), (DDH26-141), and (DDH26-145). Twenty-one (21) notable high-grade intercepts are summarized in Table 2. Other Wide mineralized intervals: DDH26-143 returned 1.84 gpt gold and 0.01% Sb over 29.5 m , including 4.47 gpt gold and 0.02% Sb over 8.2 m, and 8.73 gpt gold and 0.03% Sb over 3.4 m .

DDH26-143 returned , including and . Program progress: The MRE Expansion program has been completed with 10,505 m in 26 diamond drill holes at the Eagle, Crown and Imperial Zones. Reconnaissance reverse-circulation ("RC") drilling has been completed at the Eagle Offset and Camp Creek targets with 2,906 m completed in 38 RC holes.

"The Crown Connector and newly identified high-grade footwall structures reinforce the exploration potential beyond Reliance's current mineral resource," said Robert T. Boyd, President and CEO of Endurance Gold Corporation. "With further assays pending, these encouraging results will help guide our next steps toward resource expansion."

This release reports assays from four (4) Crown Zone drill holes and one (1) Eagle Zone drill hole. All 2026 diamond drill holes reported to date have intersected gold and antimony mineralization. Designed to expand the MRE along trend and to depth, the 2026 program completed over 10,505 m in 26 diamond drill holes at the Eagle, Crown and Imperial Zones along the Royal Shear trend, bringing the Company's total diamond drilling in the MRE area to over 42,000 m.

Additional assay results from the Crown Zone diamond drilling, and the Eagle Offset and Camp Creek RC drilling are pending and will be reported once they are received.

Lower Imperial Zone Expansion and the Crown Connector Zone

The Imperial area comprises two principal mineralized structures: the Imperial Zone along the Royal Shear fault contact, and the Lower Imperial Zone, a wide sulphide-bearing crackle breccia hosted by a gabbro body approximately 200 m into the Royal Shear footwall. The 2026 program was designed to systematically drill deeper into the footwall volcanic rocks to test the Lower Imperial Zone extensions. As previously reported, DDH26-137 extended the zone 55 m southeast, and DDH26-140 extended it 50 m northwest. Both holes intersected multiple mineralized horizons.

Drill holes DDH26-141, DDH26-143, and previously reported DDH26-134A tested a 300 m undrilled gap between the Lower Imperial Zone and the Crown Zone. All three (3) drill holes intersected gold and antimony mineralization at the predicted depth and returned multiple mineralized intercepts. Crown Connector drill intercepts include:

DDH26-143 returned two wide zones of mineralization of 1.84 gpt gold and 0.01% antimony over 29.5 m , and 1.58 gpt gold and 0.08% antimony over 22.7 m in a 130 m up-dip step-out from DDH25-109. These stacked zones are comprised of numerous high-grade intervals including: 5.83 gpt gold and 0.04% Sb over 0.8 m 8.73 gpt gold and 0.03% Sb over 3.4 m 8.86 gpt gold and 0.26% Sb over 1.0 m

, and in a 130 m up-dip step-out from DDH25-109. These stacked zones are comprised of numerous high-grade intervals including: DDH26-141 returned 1.39 gpt gold and 0.22% antimony over 8.7 m , including 5.39 gpt gold and 0.01% antimony over 0.5 m , in a 110 m down-dip step-out from DDH25-121.

, including , in a 110 m down-dip step-out from DDH25-121. DDH26-134A returned 4.33 gpt gold and 0.36% antimony over 2.3 m, including 8.55 gpt gold and 0.99% antimony over 0.8 m.

New High-Grade Structures in the Imperial Footwall

Deeper drilling in the 2026 program continues to intersect previously undefined high-grade structures while testing Lower Imperial Zone extensions, with reported core-length intervals of 0.5 m to 3.4 m and grades up to 48.30 gpt gold and 7.51% antimony (Table 2). These fault-hosted quartz-carbonate-stibnite veins and related sulphide-rich cataclastite breccias occur along competency contrasts, including lithological contacts and the margins of large pre-mineral quartz veins.

All drill assay intervals are reported as core lengths; true composite widths are estimated at 80% to 100% of core length. Tables 1 and 2 summarize highlighted intervals. Figure 1 shows the reported drill holes on a surface plan map; Figure 2 presents a vertical section of the Imperial, Lower Imperial and new Crown Connector Zone; and Figure 3 shows the same zones and the gold MRE block model in 3D.

The Reliance Gold Project is interpreted to host a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts, though generally low concentrations of sulphides, including pyrite, arsenopyrite, and stibnite. These occur as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias, which are frequently associated with pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill. The geological setting and all drilling results to date support the Company's view that the Project has near surface and underground growth potential.

MRE Disclaimer and Qualified Person

The Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") was prepared for Endurance Gold Corporation by Ginto Consulting Ltd. in accordance with NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects with an effective date of January 8, 2026. Please see the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated March 10, 2026 for additional disclosure for the MRE. The Report, titled "NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate and Technical Report on the Reliance Gold Project, British Columbia, Canada", is available on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile and on the Company's website.

Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that all or any part of the mineral resources estimated will be converted into mineral reserves. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved of this news release.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties. Our current exploration focus is to advance the Reliance Gold Project, located near Gold Bridge B.C. in the historic Bridge River Gold Mining Camp.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd, President & CEO

Diamond drill core was logged and evaluated on the Property and samples designated for assay analysis under the supervision of a geologist at the property. Drilling was completed with HQ and NQ size tools capable of collecting 6.35 and 4.76 centimetre diameter core (respectively). Drill core was cut using a diamond saw with one half of the core sent for analysis and the remaining kept for future studies. All drill core samples have been submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they are crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples are then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 parts per million ("ppm") gold are re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and overlimit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb are re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology. Samples with Visible Gold are re-analysed by metallics screening method Au-SCR21 which incorporates a 1 kg pulp screened to 100 microns and includes assaying of the entire oversize fraction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

Figure 1: Reliance Property - 2026 Drilling Plan Map Imperial and Crown with Near-Surface MRE



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Figure 2: Reliance Property - Imperial and Crown Connector Zones - Vertical Section 355

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Figure 3: Reliance Property - Crown Connector Zone 3D View Looking Northeast



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Table 1 - November 10, 2026 Composite DDH Assays Results





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Table 2- November 10, 2026 - 2026 High Grade Vein intercepts - Crown & Imperial Zones





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