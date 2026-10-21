The construction of gigawatt-sized solar farms could be transformed by adopting four technical innovations, according to research by Lightsource bp. The UK-headquartered independent power producer (IPP) has shared findings from the investigation phase of its NextGen Solar Programme, which is reviewing how gigwatt-scale solar farms are built. The programme is exploring how four areas of innovation - automated foundation piling, a frameless panel design that uses steel rather than aluminium, press-fit bolt-free module installations, and on-site pre-assembly - can reduce the costs and time required ...

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