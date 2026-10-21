Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a global leader in space and defence technology solutions, and EnduroSat, a space company building standardized, software-flexible satellites and a streamlined constellations-as-a-service model, today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) focused on strengthening European industrial capabilities to deliver resilient space infrastructure. The MOU represents a first step toward combining EnduroSat's high-volume spacecraft manufacturing with Redwire's cutting-edge power systems and experience as a prime contractor to support European government, defence, and commercial missions.

"The partnership with EnduroSat will help European customers field the space capabilities they need," said Marc Dielissen, Director General, Redwire Space Europe. "Redwire's expertise in cutting-edge power solutions, deep space avionics, and successful track record as a mission prime coupled with EnduroSat's expertise in high-volume spacecraft manufacturing will enable us to deliver more agile, reliable, affordable, and scalable space solutions to more customers."

"Government, defence, and commercial customers need proven capability in orbit, and they need it fast," said Victor Danchev, CTO of EnduroSat. "By combining Redwire's heritage as a prime on major European U.S. missions with EnduroSat's serial satellite production end-to-end constellation-as-a-service, customers can have the confidence and the speed to scale they require."

Together, Redwire and EnduroSat intend to pursue opportunities to apply these complementary capabilities to European priorities, including Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) operations for national defence, EU-based orbital data centers, and next-generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) constellations.

Redwire brings a proven track record as a prime contractor for multinational missions such as ESA's Skimsat mission, a technology demonstrator that will operate in VLEO; Belgian Defence's MATTEO mission, Belgium's first security satellite; and ESA's Syndeo-3 mission, which will deploy payloads supporting a wide range of applications, from space debris monitoring to deorbiting of LEO spacecraft and advanced thermal control.

EnduroSat complements this capability with recent constellation orders, including Trustpoint's GPS-independent PNT constellation and Vantor's fleet of next-generation Earth-imaging satellites. Together, the companies are well equipped to accelerate deployment of infrastructure in markets that have historically lacked rapidly scalable and cost-effective space solutions.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is an integrated space and defence tech company focused on advanced technologies. We are building the future of aerospace infrastructure, autonomous systems, and multi-domain operations leveraging digital engineering and AI automation. Redwire's approximately 1,400 employees located throughout Europe and North America are committed to delivering innovative space and airborne platforms transforming the future of multi-domain operations. For more information, please visit RDW.com.

About EnduroSat

EnduroSat is a leading provider of satellite constellations-as-a-service, making space universally accessible for innovation and exploration. With a focus on rapid deployment, cost-effective satellite buses, and a cableless satellite design, EnduroSat empowers commercial and government entities to quickly build and operate their own dedicated space infrastructure for communications, earth observation, and advanced applications.

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