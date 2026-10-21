Gemdale Gold Inc.: Gemdale Gold Completes Phase 2 2026 Drill Program at its Pontio Gold Project, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 21, 2026 / Gemdale Gold Inc. (TSXV:GEMG)(OTCQB:GDGIF) ("Gemdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its Phase 2 2026 infill drilling programme at its Pontio gold project, comprising 2,860 metres of drilling across 14 holes, primarily focused on infilling the S1 Sector to a 50-metre drill profile spacing.
The programme represents an important step towards the Company's planned maiden Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), expected in early 2027.
Phase 2 Drilling Completed
The Phase 2 programme was designed to improve drill density and further define the continuity and geometry of the gold mineralisation within the S1 Sector. The tighter 50-metre profile spacing is intended to provide additional geological and assay data to support the evaluation and potential classification of the mineral resource.
The programme follows the successful completion of approximately 5,000 metres of Phase 1 drilling earlier in 2026, which confirmed previously identified gold mineralisation across the N1, N2 and S1 Sectors over several kilometres of strike. Previous drilling has demonstrated encouraging mineralised widths and grades, with widths of up to approximately 150 metres.
The Company looks forward to receiving assay results from the Phase 2 programme over the coming weeks and months.
In parallel, metallurgical test work is underway with SLR Consulting Ltd. in the United Kingdom to investigate potential processing routes and assess gold recoveries. Preliminary metallurgical results are anticipated in the coming weeks, and will provide additional important input into the Company's understanding of the project's development potential.
The integration of the drilling results, historical geological data and preliminary metallurgical test work will support the Company's ongoing technical evaluation and preparation for the planned maiden MRE.
Toby Strauss, President and CEO comments "We are pleased to have completed our Phase 2 drilling programme this year. This represents another important milestone as we advance the project towards our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate, targeted for early 2027.
"With approximately 7,860 metres of drilling completed across our Phase 1 and Phase 2 programmes this year, in addition to around 10,000 metres of historical drilling, we are building the geological dataset required to support the resource estimation process focussed, for the moment, only on the very shallow portion of the mineralized system on the M2 Trend at Pontio. We now look forward to receiving the Phase 2 assay results over the coming months, alongside preliminary metallurgical test work results, which will further inform our understanding of the project's potential."
The Company will provide further updates as assay results and metallurgical test work results become available.
About Pontio
The Pontio Gold Project lies in western-central Finland, in an historical mining district featuring extremely good infrastructure, including paved roads, power and rail lines within a few kilometres. A highly skilled labour force and a high level of local services are available, including port access, smelters and refineries. Despite a long history of base metals mining, gold exploration in the area is still in its infancy; Pontio was only discovered in 2011 when the area's first gold mine (Laiva, some 45 km to the NW) was being commissioned.
Gold mineralisation has so far been outlined by drilling over a 4km strike length along the M2 Trend; mineralisation subcrops just beneath the surface, covered by a thin layer of soil, sand and gravel, and extends to at least 150m vertical and ranges from 20->150m in estimated true thickness. Gold mineralisation is mainly hosted in subvertical diorite and diorite porphyry dykes intruding gneissic metasediments that occur along a NNW trending mineralised corridor.
The M2 Trend is one of a number of identified potential gold bearing structures with the others, such as the M1, M2.5 and M3 Trends yet to have significant exploration along their lengths. The M2 Trend mineralisation can be subdivided into several Sectors labelled N1, N2, S1 and S2.
Gold mineralisation is typically fine-grained and associated with disseminated chalcopyrite and pyrrhotite in generally weakly sheared and variably potassic altered intrusive rocks. Alteration is in the form of biotite amphibole and potassium felspar. Unusually for the area there is no particular association with quartz veining and arsenopyrite mineralisation. Rarely, molybdenum is noted with quartz veining. Mineralisation postdates peak metamorphism and is intimately associated with the late intrusive diorite porphyries which are younger than the diorite dykes. The deposit is enigmatic in style but has affinities with the roots of a deep level porphyry system or a disseminated orogenic style of gold mineralisation.
Drilling, Core Sampling and QA/QC Protocols
The drill programme was contracted to Nivalan Timantikairaus Oy ("NTKOY"). Drilling was completed with an Atlas Copco CS1000 rig drilling HQ3 sized core. The Phase 2 drill programme started in August 2026 and was completed in October 2026.
Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Ylivieska, Finland. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to ALS Minerals, Outokumpu, an international accredited mineral analysis laboratory, for sample prep and analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using Fire Assay-AA techniques (method Au-AA23) and multi-element analysis (method ME-MS61). As part of Gemdale's quality assurance/quality control program (QA/QC), certified gold reference standards are routinely inserted into the sample stream every 20th sample (5%). The Qualified Person has reviewed the results of the QA/QC programme and confirms that no significant QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.
Qualified Person and NI 43-101 Disclosure
Dr. Toby Strauss (CGeol.; EurGeol.), Director, President and CEO of the Company, is the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Strauss is not independent of the Company. Dr Strauss has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.
More About Gemdale Gold
Gemdale Gold Inc. owns a portfolio of highly prospective exploration licenses in Finland, and is focused on making significant new gold and critical metal discoveries on these properties. The Company has been active in Finland since 2018. The Company's 100% owned projects include:
Pontio Gold Project (western-central Finland): Historical and recent drilling has outlined near-surface gold mineralisation along a multi-kilometre trend that remains open along strike and at depth. The Company started an infill and extension drill programme in February, 2026, and, based on this programme, plans to deliver a maiden mineral resource estimate in early 2027. Full exploration information has been disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in a report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Pontio Project, Central Ostrobothnia, Finland" with an effective date of 30 September, 2025 and filed on SEDAR on 16 January 2026.
Isoneva (western-central Finland): Exploration stage gold project located proximal to extensive boulder train anomalies. The property is subject to an option agreement (the "Isoneva Option") with Nordique Resources Inc. ("Nordique") pursuant to which Nordique may earn a 100% interest by, among other things, funding exploration expenditures over a three-year period and making additional financial commitments to the Company. For more information on the Isoneva Option, please see the Company's final long form prospectus dated January 30, 2026 under the heading "Business of the Corporation - January 1, 2025 to the date hereof".
Lapland Projects (northern Finland): A group of exploration permits and applications located within a recognised gold and base-metal exploration region, in proximity to several recent regional discoveries, including Rupert Resources' Ikkari gold project.
Nuotti (western-central Finland): Copper-nickel-platinum-palladium exploration license where limited historical government drilling indicates the presence of near-surface copper-PGM mineralisation.
Savo / Rantasalmi (southeastern Finland): Exploration license application area containing a historical inferred resource estimate of 3.23 million tonnes grading 2.7 g/t gold for approximately 276,000 ounces of gold prepared by a prior operator, Rupert Resources Ltd., and disclosed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").
In November 2018, Rupert Resources Ltd, released an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate completed by Brian Wolfe (Qualified Person) of International Resource Solution Pty Ltd. The NI 43-101 Technical Report was filed by Rupert Resources Ltd on SEDAR on 9th November, 2018. No new data subsequent to an earlier 2011 estimate was included in this study. This study used Multiple Indicator Kriging (MIK) for the estimation of grade into the block model. This study assumed a combined open pit and underground mining operation, recoveries of 85-90% and a gold price of EUR 1,200/oz (current gold price ~ EUR 4240/oz). The use of MIK as an estimation method, along with the requirements of a greater degree of confidence in the geological continuity for underground mining, were given as the reasons for the assigned lower resource category of Inferred Resources compared to the 2011 Resource Estimate. The Resource Estimate was reported at a cut-off grade of 1.5 g/t Au.
Osikonmäki Mineral Resource Estimate for Rupert Resources Ltd, 9 Nov 2018
Year
Cut-off Au g/t
Classification
Tonnes
Au (g/t)
Au oz
2018
1.5
Inferred
3,230,000
2.7
276,000
The Company is not aware of any further drilling or sampling being conducted on the property since this historical estimate was completed. Gemdale Gold Inc is not treating this historical estimate as a current resource estimate. Neither Gemdale Gold Inc nor a suitable Qualified Person, has done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current Mineral Resource Estimate. The company believes this historical estimate is relevant and reliable in providing insight into the potential mineral resources for the project based on historical drilling completed to date. Gemdale Gold believes that further drilling is not required to verify or upgrade these historical resources to a current Mineral Resource Estimate, but that it is necessary for a Qualified Person to review the assumptions and methodology used for the estimation.
Qualified Person: The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Toby Strauss, CGeol., EurGeol, a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101. Dr. Strauss, as President and CEO of the Company, is not independent of the Company.
Additional disclosure, including the Company's financial statements, technical reports, news releases and other information, can be obtained at https://gemdalegold.com/ or on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca/home/#.
ON BEHALF OF GEMDALE GOLD INC
"Dr. Toby Strauss"
President & CEO
For Further Information Please Contact:
|Mr. Paul Durham, MSc.
|Mr. Patrick Chidley, MS, CFA
|Director and EVP Corporate Development
|Executive Chairman
|Cell: +1 203-940 2538
|Cell: +1 917-991 7701
|Email: paul.durham@gemdale.eu
|Email: patrick.chidley@gemdale.eu
Website: www.gemdalegold.com
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the Company's exploration and development plans, in particular the ongoing drill program on the Pontio Gold Project, other anticipated drill programs, potential mineralisation, resource estimates, future financing plans, use of proceeds, regulatory approvals, market conditions and the Company's future business objectives. Forward-looking information is generally identified by the use of words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "estimates," "forecasts," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might" or "will" occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding the availability of capital, the receipt of required regulatory approvals, the continuation of favourable market conditions, the accuracy of historical and technical data, and the Company's ability to execute its exploration and development plans as currently contemplated. However, forward looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, risks related to exploration and development activities, commodity price fluctuations, availability of financing, regulatory approvals, environmental and permitting risks, operational risks, and general economic and market conditions.
Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Although the Company believes the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
ANNEXURE 1: Location of Pontio Drillholes
Hole
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Length_m
Azimuth
Dip
Drill_Completed
BELANP001
403262
7120134
84.9
89.3
268.7
-45
22/09/2011
BELANP002
402932
7120148
83.4
44.35
95.8
-45
26/09/2011
BELANP003
403014
7120160
85.9
102.65
273.8
-45
28/09/2011
BELANP004
403292
7120338
82.1
76.75
275.1
-45
29/09/2011
BELANP005
403245
7120353
82.0
79.9
279.1
-45
30/09/2011
BELANP006
403311
7120528
81.3
80.55
277.7
-45
05/10/2011
BELANP007
403011
7121003
81.0
77.35
272.9
-45
06/10/2011
BELANP008
402187
7120992
82.0
98.6
92.6
-45
12/10/2011
BELANP009
402184
7120992
81.9
83.22
273.1
-45
15/10/2011
BELANP010
402255
7120702
82.9
90.05
277.0
-45
18/10/2011
BELANP011
402191
7119943
85.1
85.85
267.8
-45
22/10/2011
BELANP012
402226
7119940
85.5
119.45
271.3
-45
22/05/2012
BELANP013
402231
7119992
86.9
90.65
271.2
-45
23/05/2012
BELANP014
402223
7119894
85.7
83.25
273.0
-45
24/05/2012
BELANP015
402221
7120038
85.3
89.15
269.2
-45
25/05/2012
BELANP016
403032
7121002
80.7
76.45
267.0
-45
27/05/2012
BELANP017
402264
7119935
86.2
139.9
271.5
-45
10/01/2013
BELANP018
402249
7120040
85.5
128.2
272.2
-45
13/01/2013
BELANP019
402159
7119941
84.1
98.2
270.6
-45
16/01/2013
BELANP020
402225
7120179
86.9
122.1
271.0
-45
18/01/2013
BELANP021
402242
7119781
86.9
119.15
263.6
-45
20/01/2013
BELANP022
402254
7119627
93.0
89.45
270.2
-45
21/01/2013
BELANP023
402220
7118484
97.9
55.55
273.2
-45
25/01/2013
BELANP024
402523
7117845
99.0
104.4
268.2
-45
27/01/2013
BELANP025
402327
7119529
89.2
42.9
273.4
-45
22/01/2013
BELANP026
402291
7119631
90.4
101.45
268.3
-45
01/02/2013
BELANP027
402201
7119832
85.6
70.25
269.4
-45
30/01/2013
BELANP028
402193
7120231
83.2
95.45
269.2
-45
03/02/2013
PONT001
402259
7120037
86.5
113.75
278.6
-70
25/07/2019
PONT002
402243
7119892
87.8
190.7
272.0
-65
29/07/2019
PONT003
402245
7119442
90.7
95.5
273.5
-45
31/07/2019
PONT004
402295
7119442
90.1
77.42
281.9
-45
01/08/2019
PONT005
402279
7119259
91.9
80.5
286.9
-45
06/08/2019
PONT006
402326
7119267
90.6
83.4
285.4
-45
07/08/2019
PONT007
402324
7119071
91.5
130
275.8
-45
13/08/2019
PONT008
402271
7119072
92.2
80.5
265.0
-45
14/08/2019
PONT009
402349
7118862
92.8
95
291.9
-45
15/08/2019
PONT010
402401
7118871
91.9
89.5
260.6
-45
19/08/2019
PONT011
402433
7118671
94.7
83.8
289.2
-45
20/08/2019
PONT012
402478
7118669
93.5
82.2
269.9
-45
21/08/2019
PONT013
402516
7118479
94.5
80.8
271.6
-45
22/08/2019
PONT014
402466
7118482
97.1
77.9
270.3
-45
26/08/2019
PONT015
402416
7118483
99.2
75
270.0
-45
27/08/2019
PONT016
402324
7118480
100.7
152.3
270.4
-45
29/08/2019
PONT017
402463
7118275
99.3
77.6
270.6
-45
02/09/2019
PONT018
402535
7118272
99.9
110.9
277.0
-45
03/09/2019
PONT019
402481
7118077
99.1
74
272.8
-45
04/09/2019
PONT020
402536
7118081
98.4
92.7
261.6
-45
05/09/2019
PONT021
402542
7117676
100.2
86.5
266.1
-45
10/09/2019
PONT022
402593
7117678
99.9
89.6
266.7
-45
11/09/2019
PONT023
402567
7117859
99.9
86.1
275.6
-45
12/09/2019
PONT024
402352
7119269
89.8
170.9
270.4
-55
14/01/2020
PONT025
402306
7119348
90.7
76.5
271.0
-45
15/01/2020
PONT026
402200
7119351
90.5
179.3
90.2
-55
20/01/2020
PONT027
402321
7119438
90.1
146.5
269.3
-55
22/01/2020
PONT028
402217
7119549
91.1
80.5
89.2
-45
24/01/2020
PONT029
402182
7119548
90.7
147.2
83.6
-55
29/01/2020
PONT030
402179
7119647
92.5
149.8
95.5
-55
31/01/2020
PONT031
402214
7119749
89.7
80.6
88.5
-45
01/02/2020
PONT032
402180
7119744
89.9
146.5
90.1
-55
04/02/2020
PONT033
402214
7119835
87.1
91.3
102.4
-45
05/02/2020
PONT034
402080
7119944
85.3
223.1
100.5
-55
10/02/2020
PONT035
402256
7118849
92.7
58.8
93.7
-45
28/04/2020
PONT036
402220
7118850
92.0
55.7
90.3
-45
29/04/2020
PONT037
402343
7119151
90.2
88.6
269.7
-45
04/05/2020
PONT038
402305
7119550
91.3
162
271.2
-55
07/05/2020
PONT039
402099
7120351
84.6
113.8
89.9
-45
12/05/2020
PONT040
402107
7120450
83.6
121.3
90.0
-45
18/05/2020
PONT041
401935
7120248
85.1
56.1
90.5
-45
19/05/2020
PONT042
401843
7120144
86.1
50.3
89.9
-45
20/05/2020
PONT043
401828
7120250
87.8
64.5
89.5
-45
21/05/2020
PONT044
401910
7120450
85.1
64.5
89.8
-45
27/05/2020
PONT045
401807
7120446
84.1
53.1
90.0
-45
26/05/2020
PONT046
401568
7120449
86.6
49.6
90.7
-45
28/05/2020
PONT047
401388
7120448
88.6
68.1
89.6
-45
02/06/2020
PONT048
401415
7120251
87.0
58.8
90.1
-45
09/06/2020
PONT049
401261
7120448
90.1
87.9
91.4
-45
03/06/2020
PONT050
401206
7120250
91.8
61.6
90.1
-45
04/06/2020
PONT051
401236
7120144
92.8
57.4
270.1
-45
08/06/2020
PONT052
402258
7119991
87.7
158
270.2
-55
18/06/2020
PONT053
402350
7119351
89.5
172.76
271.4
-45
09/04/2021
PONT054
402204
7119253
92.9
223.64
91.7
-55
13/04/2021
PONT055
402287
7119938
88.7
250.3
271.3
-50
19/04/2021
PONT056
402667
7117452
101.4
68
270.3
-45
21/04/2021
PONT057
402571
7117451
100.8
145.9
270.0
-45
23/04/2021
PONT058
402623
7117449
101.8
146.7
269.8
-45
28/04/2021
PONT059
402517
7117253
101.5
106.4
91.3
-45
30/04/2021
PONT060
402479
7118851
91.6
145.7
273.9
-50
05/05/2021
PONT061
402685
7117050
101.1
78.75
90.0
-45
19/10/2023
PONT062
402585
7117050
101.5
92.7
90.0
-45
24/10/2023
PONT063
402415
7116858
104.1
60.9
90.0
-45
27/10/2023
PONT064
402385
7116858
103.6
49.9
90.0
-45
30/10/2023
PONT065
402550
7116160
107.2
87.88
90.0
-45
02/11/2023
PONT066
402765
7116450
103.8
73.9
90.0
-45
06/11/2023
PONT067
402845
7116450
103.4
75.7
90.0
-45
08/11/2023
PONT068
402820
7115850
107.4
75.64
90.0
-45
11/11/2023
PONT069
402170
7118950
93.3
79.23
90.0
-45
15/11/2023
PONT070
401880
7120650
84.7
107.7
270.0
-45
22/11/2023
PONT071
402222
7120101
85.1
103.8
270.0
-45
30/01/2026
PONT072
402199
7120100
85.0
86
270.0
-45
01/02/2026
PONT073
402277
7119705
89.8
203.2
270.0
-45
06/02/2026
PONT074
402275
7119599
92.3
203.3
270.0
-45
10/02/2026
PONT075
402124
7119595
90.5
200.4
90.0
-45
14/02/2026
PONT076
402297
7119495
90.7
101.7
270.0
-45
16/02/2026
PONT077
402298
7119495
90.5
152.8
270.0
-60
19/02/2026
PONT078
402438
7119481
88.9
86.5
270.0
-45
22/02/2026
PONT079
402309
7119398
90.1
225.15
270.0
-45
25/02/2026
PONT080
402330
7119392
89.7
89.8
270.0
-55
27/02/2026
PONT080B
402326
7119392
89.8
299.8
270.0
-55
05/03/2026
PONT081
402330
7119300
90.4
203.7
270.0
-45
08/03/2026
PONT082
402348
7119300
89.8
251.9
270.0
-60
12/03/2026
PONT083
402443
7119297
89.3
77
270.0
-45
17/03/2026
PONT084
402351
7119249
89.9
164.06
270.0
-45
16/03/2026
PONT085
402445
7117850
100.8
206.6
90.0
-45
20/03/2026
PONT086
402579
7117749
99.9
254.6
270.0
-45
24/03/2026
PONT087
402458
7117551
102.4
200.7
90.0
-45
27/03/2026
PONT088
402488
7117350
101.8
164.8
270.0
-45
30/03/2026
PONT089
402811
7116452
103.7
110.7
90.0
-55
01/04/2026
PONT090
402751
7116648
103.2
152.7
90.0
-45
08/04/2026
PONT091
402668
7116647
104.4
149.8
90.0
-45
10/04/2026
PONT092
402598
7117355
100.6
140.8
270.0
-45
12/04/2026
PONT093
402567
7117554
100.2
227.32
270.0
-45
15/04/2026
PONT094
402641
7117676
99.8
281.7
270.0
-45
19/04/2026
PONT095
402445
7117950
99.7
224.8
90.0
-45
23/04/2026
PONT096
402413
7117753
101.1
221.7
90.0
-45
26/04/2026
PONT097
402217
7120075
85.2
104.65
260.0
-45
29/04/2026
PONT098
402198
7119871
86.0
119.9
270.0
-45
01/05/2026
PONT099
402490
7117350
101.8
137.80
90
-45
22/08/2026
PONT100
402421
7117450
101.7
191.70
90
-45
29/08/2026
PONT101
402475
7117500
102.2
122.68
90
-45
01/09/2026
PONT102
402460
7117600
102.1
173.80
90
-45
06/09/2026
PONT103
402433
7117800
101.7
209.70
90
-45
10/09/2026
PONT104
402418
7117900
100.4
239.50
90
-45
13/09/2026
PONT105
402457
7118000
99.6
200.46
90
-45
17/09/2026
PONT106
402610
7118080
97.5
182.01
270
-45
22/09/2026
PONT107
402620
7117900
99.4
269.68
270
-45
26/09/2026
PONT108
402600
7117800
100.1
290.60
270
-45
30/09/2026
PONT109
402587
7117600
101.2
272.70
270
-45
07/10/2026
PONT110
402352
7117500
102.5
299.00
90
-55
11/10/2026
PONT111
402530
7117150
101.6
124.20
90
-45
14/10/2026
PONT112
402840
7116350
103.4
146.80
90
-45
17/10/2026
R336
401607
7116611
100.0
70.7
270.0
-40
31/12/1987
R337
401018
7116639
100.0
120.3
270.0
-40
31/12/1987
R338
400749
7116652
100.0
125.8
90.0
-40
31/12/1987
R460
401490
7118569
93.0
60.2
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
R461
401505
7119008
93.0
62
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
R462
401505
7119008
93.0
80
90.0
-60
31/12/2001
R463
401358
7119015
89.0
60
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
R464
401560
7119006
94.0
89.3
270.0
-50
31/12/2001
R465
401558
7118966
94.0
98.1
270.0
-55
31/12/2001
R466
401558
7118966
94.0
81
90.0
-45
31/12/2001
SOURCE: Gemdale Gold Inc.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gemdale-gold-completes-phase-2-2026-drill-program-at-its-pontio-gold-project-finl-1239038