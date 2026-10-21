Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2026) - The 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, the highest honour in Canada's hedge fund industry, were presented yesterday evening at the annual Gala Awards Dinner at One King West Hotel in Toronto.

The Canadian Hedge Fund Awards help investors and their advisors identify the most exceptional hedge funds, recognizing winners in 7 categories as well as the Overall Best 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund.

A total of 321 Canadian Hedge Funds were included in the 2026 CHFA program. The awards are based solely on quantitative performance data to June 30th, with Fundata Canada managing the collection and tabulation of the data to determine the winners. There is no nomination process or subjective assessment in identifying the winning hedge funds.

For the full Directory of Canadian Hedge Funds, check here: THE Canadian Hedge Fund Directory - Alternative IQ

Average Canadian Hedge Fund Performance as at June 30, 2026

Category Avg 1Yr Return% Avg 3Yr Return% Avg 5Yr Return% Avg 10Yr Return% Avg 3Yr Sharpe Avg 5Yr Sharpe Avg 10 Yr

Sharpe Equity Focused 21.82 15.50 7.27 9.82 0.94 0.43 0.59 Credit Focused 5.36 7.67 5.38 6.25 1.68 0.83 0.76 Market Neutral 7.54 6.79 5.31 4.83 1.04 0.53 0.62 Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy 15.13 10.09 5.77 6.44 0.86 0.43 0.58 Private Debt 3.68 4.54 4.82 7.18





Private Equity 7.70 5.36 4.27 1.43





Mortgage 0.97 5.01 5.71 5.86





Total 17.09% 12.56% 6.54% 8.35% 1.03 0.50 0.61

Overall Best 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund:

(based on best combined 10-year annualized return and Sharpe ratio).

(based on 10 Year Return AND Sharpe Ratio) Place Fund Name 10 Year Return 10 Year Sharpe Ratio 1 MMCap Canadian Fund 24.30% 1.01 2 Maxam Value Fund 21.36% 1.03 3 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 20.74% 1.02









2026 Canadian Hedge Fund Award Winners by Category are:

Equity Focused Category

1 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Bromma Resource Canada Access Fund 98.51% 2 Lucida Opportunities Fund LP 83.02% 3 Maxam Value Fund 81.74%





3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Optimist Fund 36.61% 2 Portland Focused Plus Fund LP 34.47% 3 Maxam Value Fund 34.21%





5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 28.01% 2 Agilith North American Diversified Fund 20.51% 3 Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend Fund 17.90%





10 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 MMCap Canadian Fund 24.30% 2 Maxam Value Fund 21.36% 3 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 20.74%





3 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 SMI Defensive LP 4.44 2 Focus Tactical Equity Strategy 1.99 3 Jemekk Long/Short Fund LP 1.82





5 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 SMI Defensive LP 3.96 2 Canoe Energy Alpha Fund LP 1.34 3 Kipling Global Enhanced Dividend Fund 1.22





10 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 SMI Defensive LP 1.29 2 Lumen Long Short Equity Fund 1.18 3 PICTON Long Short Equity Fund 1.08







Credit Focused Category:

1 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Goodwood Milford Fund 12.28% 2 Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund 11.79% 3 Kipling Strategic Income Fund 9.00%





3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund 11.83% 2 Kipling Strategic Income Fund 11.05% 3 Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund 9.54%





5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund 9.25% 2 East Coast Strategic Credit Trust 7.49% 3 Kipling Strategic Income Fund 7.12%





10 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund 10.24% 2 East Coast Strategic Credit Trust 7.98% 3 RP Select Opportunities Fund 7.83%







3 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 Kipling Strategic Income Fund 4.22 2 Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund 3.94 3 East Coast Strategic Credit Trust 2.56





5 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 Wealhouse Amplus Credit Income Fund 3.35 2 Kipling Strategic Income Fund 1.77 3 East Coast Strategic Credit Trust 1.53





10 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund 1.31 2 PICTON Credit Opportunities Fund 1.09 3 PICTON Long Short Income Fund 0.96







Market Neutral Category:

1 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Caravel Capital (Canada) Fund 27.26% 2 CC&L Global Market Neutral 13.25% 3 Altema Diversified Equity Market Neutral Fund 13.04%





3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Caravel Capital (Canada) Fund 20.81% 2 CC&L Global Market Neutral 12.62% 3 PICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund 9.45%





5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Caravel Capital (Canada) Fund 11.64% 2 CC&L Global Market Neutral 10.47% 3 PICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund 7.41%







10 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 The HGC Fund LP 9.20% 2 PICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund 6.62% 3 Waratah One X 5.36%





3 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 Caravel Capital (Canada) Fund 2.52 2 CC&L Global Market Neutral 2.07 3 PICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund 1.66





5 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 CC&L Global Market Neutral 1.77 2 PICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund 1.28 3 Caravel Capital (Canada) Fund 1.07





10 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 PICTON Market Neutral Equity Fund 1.13 2 The HGC Fund LP 1.07 3 PICTON Arbitrage Fund 0.82







Global Macro/Managed Futures/Multi-Strategy Category:

Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Koi Arbitrage Fund 190.83% 2 Fieldhouse Global Managed Futures 88.14% 3 SIA ML Global Tactical Pool 54.12%





3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Fieldhouse Global Managed Futures 36.61% 2 SIA ML Global Tactical Pool 27.62% 3 Viewpoint Enhanced Global Multi-Asset 19.68%







5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 SIA ML Global Tactical Pool 15.88% 2 CC&L Absolute Return Fund 13.53% 3 Palos Income Fund, LP 10.64%





10 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP 11.99% 2 Palos Income Fund, LP 10.88% 3 K2 Principal Fund LP (The) 9.52%





3 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP 2.54 2 PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Fund 1.89 3 CC&L Absolute Return Fund 1.71





5 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 Westcourt Performance Portfolio 1.69 2 CC&L Absolute Return Fund 1.22 3 PICTON Multi-Strategy Alpha Fund 0.97





10 Year Average Annual Sharpe Ratio Place Fund Name Sharpe Ratio 1 AIP Convertible Private Debt Fund LP 1.15 2 CC&L Absolute Return Fund 0.85 3 TURN8 Alternative Fund 0.67







Private Debt Category

1 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Merchant Opportunities Fund LP 14.36% 2 Evergreen GAP Debt LP 12.45% 3 Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust 12.29%







3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Merchant Opportunities Fund LP 13.20% 2 AGF SAF Private Credit LP 11.63% 3 Evergreen GAP Debt LP 11.54%





5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Merchant Opportunities Fund LP 13.52% 2 Evergreen GAP Debt LP 11.34% 3 Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust 11.15%





10 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Merchant Opportunities Fund LP 9.03% 2 Invico Diversified Income Fund 8.37% 3 Next Edge Private Debt Fund 6.55%







Private Equity Category

1 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Kinsted Strategic Growth Pool 37.50% 2 Franklin Lexington PE Secondaries Fund 23.20% 3 Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP 3.20%





3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Kinsted Strategic Growth Pool 18.48% 2 Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP 5.95% 3 Canoe Global Private Equity Fund 1.99%





5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Kinsted Strategic Growth Pool 13.81% 2 Portland Global Sustainable Evergreen LP 7.54% 3 Canoe Global Private Equity Fund 4.02%







Mortgage Funds Category

1 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Sterling Mortgage Income Fund 14.40% 2 Capital Direct 1 Income Trust 8.83% 3 Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund 8.82%





3 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Sterling Mortgage Income Fund 13.41% 2 Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund 9.72% 3 Capital Direct 1 Income Trust 9.41%





5 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Sterling Mortgage Income Fund 14.15% 2 Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund 9.01% 3 Capital Direct 1 Income Trust 8.69%





10 Year Average Annual Return Place Fund Name Return 1 Sterling Mortgage Income Fund 11.32% 2 Capital Direct 1 Income Trust 8.29% 3 Westboro Mortgage Investment Fund 7.76%







The 2026 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program would not have been possible without the generous support of its Sponsors:

Principal Sponsor: Fundata Canada

Table Sponsor: SGGG Fund Services

Associate Sponsors: CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Independent Network, and TD Bank

Media Partner: Newsfile Canada

The CHFA Winners Showcase 2027 Investor Conference will be held in Toronto in February and will feature award-winning Canadian hedge fund managers.

For more information about the annual CHFA program or the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences, go to: - Alternative IQ, or call:

About Alternative IQ: Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation events held in Toronto each autumn (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences (which present managers of award-winning hedge funds to investors), and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community.

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