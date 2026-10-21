EDITED, the retail intelligence platform used by 130+ of the world's largest brands and retailers, today added homeware to AskEDITED, its conversational retail intelligence solution. Homeware buyers and planners can now ask a question in plain language and get an answer in seconds, breaking down the way they plan ranges and set prices: by option for assortment and by SKU for pricing. No setup or superuser is required.

EDITED data shows 37.7% of UK homeware products were discounted as of 18-20 October 2026, up 15.6 percentage points on last year. With average discount depth at 38%, retailers are giving away margin before Black Friday, in the sales period that can make or break their year. EDITED's new homeware data shows retailers where competitors are discounting and how deep, with recommendations to drive growth, so they can decide category by category what's the right strategy for their business.

The launch covers nine homeware categories: kitchen and dining, bedroom, bathroom, living room, lighting, home appliances, home accessories, home office and outdoor, spanning everything from bedding, towels and dinnerware to candles, rugs, kettles and shelving.

Edie, EDITED's retail-native AI, powers AskEDITED. Built on more than 15 years of proprietary methodology, market expertise, and normalized retail data to analyze questions, uncover opportunities, and deliver actionable recommendations for retailers.

Homeware teams can now ask questions such as:

Am I priced competitively on tableware?

What color trends are emerging in bedding right now?

Which homeware brands are expanding their ranges, and which are pulling back?

"Homeware decor is a $127 billion market moving faster than ever, with a third of sales now online, according to Statista. Buyers can't wait weeks for a report to tell them where the market and their competitors are heading. With homeware in AskEDITED, any retailer can ask a question and act on the answer the same day." Doug Kofoid, CEO, EDITED

"I was in the middle of range review week and I genuinely just stopped using the dashboards. I used AskEDITED instead for the whole thing. It saved me so much time that I went and showed it to some of our heads of buying on the spot. I was that excited about it." Lilize Diener, Senior Buyer, Woolworths.

Homeware is available now in AskEDITED. Retailers can explore it with a 14-day free trial, or visit edited.com to learn more and book a demo.

About EDITED

EDITED is a retail intelligence platform trusted by the world's most successful brands and retailers. Powered by 15+ years of normalized retail data across 100+ countries, 4k+ retailers, 600k+ brands and 8Bn+ SKUs, EDITED combines AskEDITED (conversational retail intelligence powered by Edie, EDITED's retail-native AI) and MCP integration to give retail teams expert-level market insight in seconds, in whichever AI workspace they use.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261021309189/en/

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