Upgraded Munich data center enables Cadence OnCloud with NVIDIA Vera and Grace CPU systems and Cadence Millennium M2000 AI Supercomputer, Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform empowering European customers to design chips, systems and AI factories under EU data sovereignty

Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS) today announced the availability of a sovereign AI data center in Munich that brings together Cadence OnCloud, NVIDIA Vera and Grace CPU systems, Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform, and the Cadence Millennium M2000 AI Supercomputer powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell platform. As the first EDA vendor to deliver a comprehensive sovereign AI platform for semiconductor, system and AI factory design in Europe, Cadence enables customers to design chips, advanced packaging, systems, physical AI applications and AI infrastructure while maintaining data residency within European jurisdiction.

The Munich data center provides secure, European sovereign cloud infrastructure for EDA, simulation and AI workloads, combining NVIDIA accelerated computing and NVIDIA CUDA-X with Cadence's AI-accelerated design and simulation software to support compute-intensive semiconductor, system and AI infrastructure engineering workflows. This enables European organizations to innovate while addressing growing regulatory, security and sovereignty requirements. Certified to ISO 27001, ISO 27017 and SOC 2 Type II standards, Cadence OnCloud delivers trusted cloud capabilities from its Munich deployment. The facility expands Cadence's European cloud footprint and can also support startups participating in the EuroCDP program, complementing existing European cloud resources, including leading public cloud provider infrastructure in Frankfurt.

"Europe's semiconductor and system design community requires secure infrastructure that enables innovation without compromising data sovereignty," said Paul Scannell, senior vice president of the Global Customer Success Team at Cadence. "By combining NVIDIA Vera and Grace CPU platforms with the Cadence Millennium M2000 Supercomputer and making these capabilities available through Cadence OnCloud, we are providing European engineering teams with the compute, design intelligence and flexibility needed to build the next generation of AI-driven chips and systems."

Enabling Sovereign AI Infrastructure Across Europe

The Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform is helping customers design, validate and optimize next-generation AI infrastructure before deployment. Working alongside the NVIDIA AI stack, including NVIDIA Omniverse libraries, the platform enables engineering teams to evaluate power delivery, cooling, airflow, thermal performance and equipment placement with engineering-grade fidelity.

The Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform supports the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, enabling customers to incorporate applicable DSX Blueprint capabilities into AI factory design and operational workflows. A key capability is the availability of a Cadence Reality DC Elements model for the Cadence Millennium M2000 AI Supercomputer powered by NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. This validated digital representation enables customers to simulate and optimize AI factory and data center environments before installation, reducing deployment risk and accelerating time to operation.

Cadence will also use its own Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform within the Munich facility to optimize the design and operation of its accelerated computing infrastructure, improving energy efficiency, reducing operational risk and maximizing the sustainability of its AI computing environment. In a recent deployment, the platform helped increase data center capacity utilization from 71% to 89% while improving operational availability from 90% to 98%, enabling operators to extract more value from existing infrastructure while maintaining reliability.

Together, Cadence OnCloud, the Cadence Millennium M2000 Supercomputer, Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform, Cadence's AI-accelerated design and simulation portfolio, and Cadence Agentic AI technologies provide an integrated platform that allows European customers to design, build, and operate sovereign AI capabilities entirely within the EU.

Partner Collaborations

Cadence is working with industry leaders across the AI ecosystem to accelerate the deployment of sovereign AI infrastructure throughout Europe.

At NVIDIA GTC Berlin, Cadence and NVIDIA are showcasing their collaboration to enable AI factory design and operations through the combination of NVIDIA accelerated computing, the NVIDIA Omniverse DSX Blueprint, and the Cadence Millennium M2000 AI Supercomputer, helping customers design, simulate and optimize next-generation AI factories with engineering-grade fidelity.

"Chip designs and AI infrastructure are strategic assets for European industry, and sovereignty means being able to develop both while protecting the data behind them," said Tim Costa, vice president and general manager of industrial and computational Engineering at NVIDIA. "With Cadence, we're bringing NVIDIA accelerated computing into European cloud-based design workflows and Omniverse libraries into AI factory simulation. Companies can design the silicon and validate the infrastructure to run it-from power delivery to cooling-within a European environment built to protect their design data."

Vertiv, global leader in critical digital infrastructure, is using the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform to design, simulate and validate its modular MegaMod HDX AI data center. By enabling engineering teams to evaluate power, cooling and infrastructure performance before deployment, the platform helps reduce design risk and accelerate delivery of next-generation AI infrastructure.

"The Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform helps Vertiv evaluate and optimize modular AI infrastructure before deployment, giving our teams greater confidence in design decisions and reducing risk throughout the project lifecycle," said Viktor Petik, Senior Vice President, Infrastructure Solutions at Vertiv. "Combined with NVIDIA-powered AI systems and NVIDIA Omniverse technologies, the platform helps accelerate decision-making and deployment, enabling customers to bring AI infrastructure online more efficiently."

HPE is adopting the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform for its HPE Data Center AI Mod POD solution to design, benchmark and operate AI infrastructure, providing deeper insight into power, thermal, cooling, and operational performance.

"By standardizing on the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform for our HPE Data Center AI Mod POD solution, including deployments built on NVIDIA accelerated computing, we can reduce deployment risk, optimize infrastructure utilization and help customers maximize the performance and efficiency of their AI solutions throughout the facility lifecycle. The University of Bristol's Isambard-AI facility demonstrates what is possible when HPE's modular, direct-liquid-cooled infrastructure and NVIDIA accelerated computing are brought together to deploy highly energy-efficient sovereign AI capacity at speed and supports the UK's leadership in AI innovation. Cadence digital twins can build on this foundation by providing deeper insight into power, thermal, cooling, and operational performance from planning through operations," said Pascal Lecoq, CTO and director of Data Center Strategy Office of the CTO, HPE.

France-based Nation Data Center is using the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform to design and validate sovereign, high-density AI infrastructure before deployment.

"Our ambition is to provide sovereign and responsible digital infrastructure tailored to regional needs," said Eric Arbaretaz, CTO of Nation Data Center. "With the Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform, we can optimize power, cooling, and thermal performance before deployment. Cadence's validated DC Elements model for NVIDIA DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200 systems infrastructure is particularly valuable, allowing us to accurately simulate high-density AI environments from the earliest design stages. This enables us to deliver high-performance, sustainable infrastructure tailored to our clients' digital transformation needs."

Availability

Cadence OnCloud on sovereign infrastructure is available today to European customers. Additional compute capabilities, including NVIDIA Vera and Grace and CPU systems and Cadence Millennium M2000 AI Supercomputer and Cadence Reality Digital Twin Platform instances, are planned as part of the ongoing expansion of the Munich data center infrastructure.

About Cadence

Cadence is a market leader in AI and digital twins, pioneering the application of computational software to accelerate innovation in the engineering design of silicon to systems. Our design solutions, based on Cadence's Intelligent System Design strategy, are essential for the world's leading semiconductor and systems companies to build their next-generation products from chips to full electromechanical systems that serve a wide range of markets, including hyperscale computing, mobile communications, automotive, aerospace, industrial, life sciences and robotics. In 2025, Cadence was recognized by Fortune as one of the world's top 100 best companies to work for. Cadence solutions offer limitless opportunities-learn more at www.cadence.com.

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