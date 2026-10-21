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BL

WKN: 881578 | ISIN: GB0005058408 | Ticker-Symbol: O5W
Frankfurt
21.10.26 | 09:55
5,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.10.2026 13:42 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 21

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc

(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0005058408

Issuer Name

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Philip J Milton & Company Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

Barnstaple

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

16-Oct-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Oct-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

3.090000

0.000000

3.090000

682936

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0005058408

682936

3.090000

Sub Total 8.A

682936

3.090000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

If date does not apply, explain below

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

21-Oct-2026

13. Place Of Completion

Barnstaple, England

Contact name:

Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Contact Telephone Number:

020 3649 3432

© 2026 PR Newswire
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